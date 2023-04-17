WorkWith Studios partner with Adidas, Goodyear and Invisiframe for 2023

Share Facebook

WorkWith Studios, a specialist in sport and culture marketing founded by Adam Dayson in 2015, has added Invisiframe and XPEL UK to its roster of brands including Adidas Five Ten and Goodyear Bike .

Having worked alongside the senior leadership team in 2022 to reshape the company’s marketing strategy and brand positioning, 2023 will see a fresh approach for Invisiframe using the agencies ‘Audience First’ strategy.

With a split focus between independent retail and director to consumer sales, WorkWith Studios will be rolling out a global strategy including the development of an all-new athlete team.

With Invisiframe joining the XPEL family in 2022, WorkWithStudios have also been appointed as the social media agency for XPEL UK with the ambition of driving synergies and growth opportunities across the bike and motor industry.

Vicky Regan, co-founder of Invisiframe, said: “Adam and the team at WorkWith Studios have been an intrinsic part of our team since 2022 and are helping to shape the future of the brand and our ambitious growth plans in 2023.

“We have already seen some big wins with our social media and email activations, and we can’t wait for all our new activity to roll out in 2023. Where WorkWith are different is that they really understand our business and the bike industry, they have integrated themselves into our business in a powerful way.

“Rather than expensive in-house hires, we now have a team of people working for us with specialist skill sets that we couldn’t find before.”

After a successful 2022, Goodyear Bike Tires has also continued its partnership with WorkWith Studios, who manage social media and the WingfootAlliance athlete programme.

Ben Evans, commercial director at Goodyear Bike Tires, said: “As a challenger brand in the bike tire market, we needed an agency and a team that were up to the challenge and WorkWith Studios have certainly delivered.

“They have integrated themselves seamlessly into our day-to-day business operations allowing us to be hands off on a daily basis. This has freed up time to allow us to focus on bigger commercial decisions whilst knowing our marketing is in safe hands.

“More than that the results speak for themselves, and we are seeing continued growth across all our digital touchpoints”

Since 2019, WorkWith have been the global creative agency for Adidas Five Ten, and in 2023 have extended services to include social media, community, and PR management alongside continued advertising work.

Luke Hontz, global brand communications and product marketing at Adidas Five Ten, said: “I have historically not been a fan of working with agencies but WorkWith are different. Adam and his team are passionate about what they do and have a genuine understanding of our business needs.

“As an agency they play a key role in the development of the Five Ten business and together we have achieved some awesome activations including our Breast Cancer Awareness collection in 2022. 2023 is a challenging year for the bike industry but we know we are in safe hands with WorkWith Studios”

Having founded the agency in 2015, managing director Dayson has taken his personal experience as a bike athlete and paired it with his proven track record in marketing.

Starting his career at Red Bull, Dayson went on to become a brand manager at the formerly named Fisher Outdoor Leisure before playing a key role in the Monster Energy EMEA sports marketing team.

In 2015, he saw an opportunity to bring a big brand marketing strategy to the outdoor sports industry.

Dayson said: “I am proud of the journey we have been on at WorkWith Studios and how we have challenged the status quo in the bike and outdoor industry. 2023 is a huge year for the company and our partner brands.

“As the bike industry enters a period of uncertainty, we need to ensure our clients are receiving strategic, commercially driven marketing activations alongside powerful creatives.

“Brands are looking for a new approach and a valuable solution to their marketing needs. I am proud to say people are turning to us as in 2023 to drive their business forwards.”

For anyone attending the Cycle Show at Alexandra Palace on Friday, April 21, WorkWith Studios is hosting its first UK Bike Industry Summit.

Grab a free beer and network with influential people from the UK bike industry and get an insight into the latest global trends from the team at WorkWith Studios.

A spokesperson for WorkWith Studios said: “We wanted to take the chance to get the UK bike industry together for an informal meet up, a chance to share experiences, current challenges and most importantly, the opportunities that we can all capitalise on.”

