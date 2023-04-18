Vello expands range with launch of Bike+ Gears

Share Facebook

Vello, the Austrian urban mobility brand has announced a new version of the award winning Bike+, the first e-bike from Vello to feature a mechanical drivetrain.

The result is the brand’s most affordable e-bike to date. The Bike+ Gears starts from £2,699 and weighs 14.4 kg, or 13.4 kg in the titanium version.

The Vello Bike+ range is built around the Zehus platform, a self-contained motor and battery integrated into a hub-based system, with the Bike+ Gears marking the first time a bike using Zehus has featured mechanical gears.

Zehus offers 250w of power, up to 40 Nm of torque and a regenerative braking K.E.R.S technology (Kinetic Energy Recovery System).

By pedalling backwards, the motor switches to regenerative braking, the energy generated being fed back to the battery increasing the 75 km range.

Existing editions of the Bike+ take advantage of the Zehus automatic gearing system, an advanced technology that detects the slope and quality of the road to determine the level of assistance and gearing required.

For versatility and gear range, the 3 speed derailleur can be paired with a Schlumpf Speed or Mountain Drive. This system doubles 6 (2×3 speed) the effective gear range of the bike with a flick of the heel.

Speed Drive offers a higher gear for those in flatter urban environments while the Mountain Drive offers a low alternative to the standard gearing.

The core of the bike remains the same as existing models. The Red Dot Design Award winning frame features a magnetic folding mechanism, capable of transforming from a compact, transportable package to a fully functional bike.

The new Vello Bike+ can be viewed alongside the rest of the Vello range at The Cycle Show from the 21st-23rd April and is available to purchase from all Vello retailers.

Enquiries from prospective retailers are encouraged, find out more by emailing b2b@vello.bike