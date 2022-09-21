Wolf Tooth launches new Echo Lock-On Grips

Share Facebook

Wolf Tooth Components has launched its Echo Lock-On Grips, made for MTB riding.

The rubber material is soft and tacky to the touch, while the alternating diagonal pattern of the grip keeps the rider’s hand in place with or without gloves in any conditions, the US-based brand said.

The grips are made with a black moulded rubber and come with anodised aluminium collars that match the eight primary colours of other Wolf Tooth anodised accent pieces.

Echo Lock-On Grips expand Wolf Tooth’s existing grip product line that includes seven types of silicone foam grips and two types of bar tape.

– 132mm long and 32mm diameter

– Compatible with standard 22.2mm mountain bike handlebars

– Bolt in collar is tightened/loosened via 3mm hex wrench

– All pieces are available as replacement parts via Wolf Tooth’s Right to Repair programme

– Includes: Two grips, two lock-on clamps, and two bar end plugs

Each component part of the grips is available as a spare part. This right to repair and spare parts stock adds lifetime practicality to the grips. The supplied end plugs allow for the Wolf Tooth Encase tool kits to be used also, adding to the practicality of the setup.

Based in Burnsville, Minnesota, the Wolf Tooth team is made up of cyclists from engineering and manufacturing backgrounds. Its range includes chainrings, drivetrain accessories, headsets, dropper levers, grips, tools and on-bike storage accessories.

The brand is distributed in the UK by Saddleback. The partnership was announced in 2019, with Wolf Tooth joining fellow US-based brands including Enve, Chris King, Silca, Stages, Push and Troy Lee Designs. The distributor also recently took over the exclusive UK and Ireland distribution of Pivot Cycles.

The grips are available now. To find out more, contact the sales office by ringing 01454 285285 or dropping an email to info@saddleback.co.uk.