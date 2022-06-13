Saddleback to take over exclusive UK and Ireland distribution of Pivot Cycles

Share Facebook

Saddleback will be taking over the exclusive UK and Ireland distribution of Pivot Cycles on 1st July.

Upgrade Bikes last week announced that it will cease being the distributor for Pivot Cycles from the start of next month, after picking up sole UK distribution for the US brand back in 2010.

With the move to Saddleback, the distributor says Pivot Cycles brings performance credibility that ‘marries perfectly’ with the premium Saddleback portfolio.

Speaking of the new partnership John Pentecost, Pivot Cycles’ international sales manager, said: “We couldn’t be happier about teaming up with Saddleback. Pivot’s core philosophies have always been centred around exceptional quality, performance, and customer service; and those values align perfectly with what Saddleback has always brought to the market. We can’t wait to get started with them.”

Andy Wigmore, Saddleback owner and managing director, added: “We are super excited to be adding a brand with the calibre of Pivot to the portfolio of leading performance brands that we are proud to represent. In recent years they have consistently been producing some of the most modern and forward-thinking bikes in each of the mountain categories, and with much more to come.

“We hold Upgrade Bikes in high regard at Saddleback and we are grateful for the good work they have done over this past decade. It’s a privilege to be taking over from them as we continue their work of positioning Pivot as a true market leader.”

Saddleback will be taking over exclusive UK and Ireland distribution on 1st July, and it will be at the centre of its dealer house show being held on 13th and 14th September.

For more information about the brand launch and for sales information, please contact the sales team on 01454 285273 or email pivotcycles@saddleback.co.uk.