Roval releases new Rapide CL II wheelset at more affordable price 

US wheel brand Roval has released its latest wheelset, which aim to offer WorldTour level performance at a lower price point.

Roval, which is part of the Specialized Bikes business, has released the all new Rapide CL II road wheels, with a focus on speed, efficiency, and stability.

The wheels are built with the same rims as the professional-level Rapide CLX II wheels, but with cheaper DT Swiss 350 hubs to make them more affordable.

Roval’s parent company Specialized has also announced a variety of new Turbo tyres to partner with these new wheels.

The new CL II wheels are aerodynamic and light, featuring hooked rims for riders running tubeless, and with flexibility for a variety of different tyre widths.

Roval said these wheels are as fast as time trial wheels and as stable as shallower climbing wheels, following two years of testing and development – the biggest ever undertaken by Roval.

Specialized has also announced the latest group of S-Works Turbo tyres – ranging from the Turbo Pro T5 tyre at £35, up to the Turbo SW Rapidair 2BR for £65 per tyre.

Pricing

Turbo Pro T5: £35/AUD $85/€45

Turbo SW: £45/AUD $100/€60

Turbo SW 2BR: £55/AUD £125/€85

Turbo SW Rapidair 2BR: £65/AUD $140/€90

Roval Rapide CL II: front £650, rear £850

Specs