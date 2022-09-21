Glasgow-based cycling charity Bike for Good to open Cytech training facility

Share Facebook

Glasgow-based cycling charity and social enterprise Bike for Good has announced its partnership with Cytech.

Through this partnership, Bike for Good will provide Cytech’s training and accreditation scheme for current or aspiring bicycle technicians coming from Scotland and further afield.

Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet, founder and cycling enthusiast officer (CEO) at Bike for Good, said: “We’re honoured to bring internationally recognised Cytech training to Scotland. With the Scottish Government’s significant boosts in active travel funding, our partnership with Cytech and the ACT arrives at a crucial time.

“We believe that teaching quality mechanical skills to the communities helps us to achieve our vision of a healthy and inclusive environment where everyone in the community benefits from more people cycling,”

Bike for Good is now one of only six high-end Cytech training providers around the world. It joins training companies from Australia, South Africa, Canada and England.

Jonathan Harrison, on behalf of the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), said “Opening a dedicated training centre in Scotland is a crucial step for Cytech in the UK and finding the right partner was key. We feel that our new partnership with Bike For Good is a perfect fit and we’re looking forward to working together to continue developing Cytech in Scotland, the UK and internationally.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to offer the Scottish bike trade Cytech courses closer to home, which we know will be welcome news.

“Bike For Good are joining a strong network of high quality training providing partners delivering Cytech courses and raising the standards of bicycle mechanics worldwide, providing the best way to attain cycle mechanics qualifications within the industry.”

Owned and managed by the ACT on behalf of the UK cycle industry, since being developed over 30 years ago over 21,000 Cytech technical training courses have been delivered to candidates. Courses encompass the basics of cycle mechanics right through to dealing with the most advanced and high-tech components and parts.

Neil Logan, training academy lead at Bike for Good, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as the delivery partner for Cytech training in Scotland. We have built a large foundation of excellent delivery experience of accredited bicycle technician training. The quality and standard of our approach now allows us to deliver training at an internationally recognised level.

“Cytech is known as the industry standard and Bike for Good has been recognized as Scotland’s only delivery partner. Our roots are in helping people develop the skills needed to access cycling and our ambition is for everyone to benefit from Cytech’s world-class training.”

For more details, contact the Bike for Good Cytech training Scotland team on +44 141 248 5409 or e-mail cytech.admin@bikeforgood.org.uk.

Bike for Good is offering 30% off the Theory one course when booked as part of a Technical one package.

– Theory one – £105 (instead of £150) can be completed online and in your own time

– Technical one – £450 for the 2-day practical course in Glasgow

More details can be found here.