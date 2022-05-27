Walkers Cycles now stocking Mitas tyres and tubes

Share Facebook

Walkers Cycles has announced that it is now stocking Mitas tyres and tubes.

The company said it is proud to stock Mitas’ Hook and Flash Tyre in all major sizes, in all three different quality grades:

– Classic (With no puncture protection)

– Anti-Puncture (With 1mm layer of puncture protection)

– Stop Thorn (With 3mm layer of puncture protection)

It will also have the MTB Tread Ocelot tyre, Road Tyre Syrinx and Semi-Slick intermediate tread Winner tyre. As well as tyres, Walkers Cycles will also be stocking Mitas tubes in both Presta and Schrader Valves in 26”, 27.5”, 700c and 29”. Over the summer, it is planning to receive stock of the Gaadi Endless Tubes in all popular sizes and both valve types.

Mitas began in the 1930s when the tyres were first produced in Prague. Currently, its tyres are produced globally, in the USA, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Sri Lanka and Serbia. The brand has an extensive range of tyres for all sorts of transport including agricultural and forestry, aircraft, motorcars, lorries and most importantly, bicycles.

Its experience with bicycle tyres and tubes pre-dates back to 1929 and the brand has a solution for any cyclist, whether it be road, MTB, city and ice bikes. All Mitas’ tyres and tubes are manufactured by industry experts to the highest quality possible and its manufacturing factories are based primarily in the Czech Republic.

Group Trelleborg, where Mitas is a member, has an annual turnover of around €3.13 billion and its product is present in 50 different countries.

Walkers Cycles is a third generation, family owned business founded in the early 1900s, passing down through the Walker family. The company has a wealth of almost 100 years experience in the cycle trade, specialising in the wholesale distribution of cycle parts and accessories.