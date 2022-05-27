The eBike Store in Durham is up for sale

The opportunity to buy an e-bike-specific retailer has emerged in the north east of England.

Durham City’s e-Bike Store, located in Front Street not far from the city centre, is on the market as the current owner plans to retire.

Company owner Simon said: “I saw the potential for electric bikes back in 2008 and have ensured that we kept ahead of the crowd in terms of brands and technology ever since then. We now are stockists of some of the very best brands in the e-bike market including Kalkhoff, Focus, Riese & Muller and Bergamont amongst others. In the past few years we have supplied electric bikes to the local police force, Durham University and also a few bikes to the local county council.

“We offer a local delivery service with our own van and supply electric bikes as far afield as Northumberland through to North Yorkshire. Customers appreciate the service that we offer and we get lots of recommendations and repeat business.

“I’m looking to retire for health reasons but would like to see the business continue to grow with a new owner. I’m happy to support during a handover period if required.

“The shop benefits from a good location with excellent parking facilities outside. A new lease is available to the new owner.”

The sale will include all fixtures, fittings and workshop equipment, and the turnover for the store was approximately £500,000 last year, according to the owner.

EBike Store has three members of staff, including two Cytech qualified mechanics, a fully developed e-commerce site, and social media platforms.

A new lease will also be available to the buyer, while business rates are around £950 per year.

The cost of the business is negotiable. Contact Simon by emailing simon@directcarparts.co.uk or telephone 07421033052.

View the full sale listing here.