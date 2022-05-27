Hammerhead to remove some Shimano functions following SRAM takeover

Share Facebook

Hammerhead has announced that riders utilising Di2 integration are to lose access to a small subset of features, at Shimano’s request.

The update will remove on-screen battery status and shifter mode data, front and rear derailleur indications, and Karoo screen control via the Di2 hood buttons from Shimano Di2 drivetrains, said the cycling technology company.

“Here at Hammerhead, we are committed to constantly improving in ways that benefit riders,” said a Hammerhead statement. “With each update and integration, we chart an intentional path of continuous improvement.

“Unfortunately, we don’t always have the ability to supply every product integration we want for our riders. At the request of Shimano, effective with next Thursday’s software update on June 2nd, riders who utilised Di2 integration will lose access to a small subset of features.”

All other Karoo 2 functionality will continue to work for Shimano riders – Hammerhead said it is this small subset of Di2 features that Shimano has withdrawn permissions for until it is able to forge a new agreement.

Hammerhead was recently acquired by SRAM, with the company joining SRAM’s portfolio of brands in a transaction completed on 30th December 2021. SRAM said it saw ‘tremendous potential’ in Hammerhead after the award-winning cycling GPS computer, the Karoo 2, hit the market in late 2020.

On the acquisition, SRAM CEO Ken Lousberg said: “The brand fit is seamless, and they are driven by the same principles as SRAM, which is innovation that improves the cycling experience. We are excited at what the future holds.”

Pieter Morgan, CEO and co-founder of Hammerhead, said: “Hammerhead has always been focused on building the world’s best cycling computer. Joining the SRAM portfolio allows us to innovate and expand even more rapidly, and ultimately deliver a better riding experience for cyclists.”