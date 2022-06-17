Vittoria and A Dugast announce new regional headquarters in the Netherlands

Share Facebook

Vittoria and A Dugast have announced a new regional headquarters, based in the Netherlands.

The investment has brought to life a 1,200 m² building that will serve as Vittoria’s commercial base for the North European markets and a revamped factory for A Dugast. The premises are located in Oldenzaal.

Stijn Vriends, president and CEO of Vittoria Group, said: “Vittoria and A Dugast stand for quality and performance in cycling. With this combined regional headquarters, we can serve our riders and customers even better.”

The A Dugast production facilities in the modern building will significantly benefit from this investment, with the output capability set to more than double thanks to new machines and additional people.

Following Vittoria Group’s commitment in reducing the ecological footprint of all its operations around the world, the new building is fully carbon-neutral ready with newly installed solar panels, and upgraded heating and isolation equipment.

Richard Nieuwhuis, managing director of A Dugast, said: “We are very pleased that together with Vittoria Group we could invest in a state-of-the-art facility, to combine forces and continue to develop the best hand-made racing tyres for cycling athletes and enthusiasts around the world.”

The Oldenzaal area has an extensive network of road and off-road cycle paths, which makes the new location easily reachable by bicycle by employees and guests. Those same cycling routes will be used for outdoor tyre testing in real-use conditions.

A Dugast joined Vittoria Group in 2021, and after working successfully on projects such as the Vittoria tubular for L’Eroica by A Dugast, this further step was the ‘natural progression’ of the relationship.

Earlier this year, Vittoria announced it had started the construction of the Vittoria Park, an all-discipline cycling experience, innovation centre and knowledge hub for bicycle tyre development.