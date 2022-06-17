Moore Large joins Bicycle Association’s Investors in Cycling programme

Share Facebook

Moore Large has pledged its support to the industry initiative ‘Investors in Cycling’, the Bicycle Association’s (BA) programme promoting the growth of cycling through advocacy.

Moore Large joins more than 1,100 cycling businesses as part of the BA Investors in Cycling. The company has heritage dating back to 1947 when John H Moore, father of John Moore, opened his first bike shop in Rickmansworth. Following a recent management buyout by the board of directors, Moore Large said it remains committed to supporting local and national cycling initiatives to help foster a better future for the industry.

Andrew Walker, commercial director and co-owner, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support forward-thinking initiatives that support our growing industry. The size of the cycling market has increased 45% from 2019 to 2020, and reports predict e-bike sales will triple by 2023.

“While the unprecedented growth has accelerated the national bicycle economy, the work carried out by the Bicycle Association is critical to sustaining this growth and creating a better, safer, and more efficient infrastructure for cyclists and industry employees across the country. We’re passionate about making cycling more accessible so working with organisations that align with our values is a key part of our growth.”

This partnership will strengthen the BA’s portfolio of advocacy projects delivered on behalf of the UK cycling industry, including its ‘Growing the Local Bicycle Economy’ project. Already mobilised in London, this project brings local industry and advocacy partners together to make the economic case for cycling and secure infrastructure and wider investment, and the BA aims to roll this project out to new regions in 2022 with support from Investors in Cycling.

David Middlemiss, BA associate director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Moore Large join Investors in Cycling, and their rich history in promoting cycling in the UK is going to be invaluable in our advocacy efforts. So far this year we are on track to help create more green jobs and investment in the cycling economy.

“Working uniquely with the cycle industry, proving the economic value of cycling at this level is something the BA aims to do across the country in the months and years ahead.”

UK bike businesses interested in becoming Investors in Cycling, or wishing to find out more, please visit https://www. bicycleassociation.org.uk/ investors-in-cycling/.