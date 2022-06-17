Top five jobs of the week – 17th June

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Deputy Branch Manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

Founded in 1977, Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op is an established independent bike retailer. We operate 5 retail outlets across Scotland and the North of England as well as an e-commerce operation supported by a large warehouse/distribution centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh. As an employee-owned business, service quality and the customer are at the heart of what we do. We have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy Manager in our Leeds store and we’re inviting candidates to apply. Based at our store in Chapel Allerton, you will work closely with the Branch Manager in all aspects of running the branch.

eBike Retail Sales Rep – Fully Charged

You will be joining a team of Sales Gurus serving customers in the store and over the phone, carrying out technical handovers, managing deliveries and carrying out sales administration. You will also be supporting the day to day running of the store including visual merchandising for e-bikes and accessories. An interest and passion for cycling is essential, experience/knowledge of electric bikes would be a bonus but full e-bike training will be provided. A basic knowledge of bike maintenance is preferred although not essential.

Workshop Manager – Gorilla Coffee

As workshop manager/ team leader you will be responsible for all aspects of running a busy workshop. We run a professional yet relaxed environment in our workshops. You will need to ensure all our customers are treated professionally, politely and leave the workshop feeling that they have received great customer service. You will be a passionate cyclist and experienced mechanic with a wide knowledge and ideally several years of experience working in a professional workshop.

Sales and Service Assistant – J.Laverack Bicycles

As one of our customer sales ‘Soigneurs’ you will be responsible for delivering a seamless customer journey for J.Laverack customers from initial enquiry, to bicycle delivery and beyond. Customer satisfaction across all touchpoints is paramount, so you will also be responsible for ensuring that customer communications are on brand and that core metrics are met to drive exceptional customer experience. You’ll be part of a close knit team of passionate, driven people who work collaboratively and support each other. The role includes an element of ad-hoc support tasks, such as assisting on photoshoots, attending industry events, and liaising with the workshop team.