Upgrade to distribute Lizard Skins in the UK

Upgrade Bikes has announced the introduction of Lizard Skins, a long-time manufacturer of grips and handlebar tape, to its portfolio of brands.

Ryan Huntington, Lizard Skins sales and marketing director, said: “We are so excited to be working with Upgrade Bikes. They have a great reputation in the UK cycling industry, and we are honoured that they will be representing Lizard Skins.”

Since 1993 Lizard Skins has created products to meet the needs of athletes around the world.

From its beginnings developing a neoprene chainstay protector, to their durasoft polymer (DSP) products used in cycling, baseball, hockey, and now gaming, Lizard Skins has stood behind their beliefs to make better products that increase the athlete’s performance and enjoyment of their sport.

Following the announcement, Matt Killick, national and international sales manager for Upgrade Bikes, said: “I am excited that we have secured the exclusive distribution of the Lizard Skins brand – this is a great acquisition and a brilliant fit to the Upgrade portfolio.”

The Lizard Skins bike range is currently used by some of the top teams in world cycling.

Among those is the Lotto Soudal and Movistar teams on the grand tour circuit, professionals Maghalie Rochetti and Kerry Werner in cyclocross, along with the Commencal Vallnord and Unior Davinci MTB teams racing at World Cup levels in downhill and cross-country respectively.

The current Lizard Skins product line is available to order now direct from Upgrade Bikes, with product in stock in the coming days.

For more information, retailers are advised to contact their Upgrade Bikes account manager or visit: www.upgradebikes.co.uk

Lizard Skins is the latest brand to link up with the Sussex-based distributor, following on from the addition of Eclipse Inner Tubes which was announced in April.