Stelvelo CC presents new cycling and lifestyle collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Stelvelo CC has launched its new collection of cycling and lifestyle clothing.

The range consists of jerseys, cycling shorts, base layers as well as new garments for gravel riders,

For off the bike, Stelvelo has created a number of lifestyle products, all with a nod to cycling adventures.

The casual collection is composed of several models of t-shirts with references to mountain passes as well as sweatshirts

Made from 100% organic cotton, they are available in four men’s sizes and three women’s sizes, in various colours.

To complete the lifestyle lineup, the brand has unveiled a range of caps, both for cycling and for everyday use, and several models of socks.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “The main characteristic of the cycling clothing is not only its quality but also a trendy design in which colour and cheerfulness play a major role.

“On the other hand, the brand is committed to streetwear with designs with a clear inspiration to cycling and other creations for everyday use such as shopping bags, wallets, pendants and illustrations to decorate the rooms of the house with a more elegant touch.”

All Stelvelo jackets, jerseys, culottes, leg loops and sleeves are covered by a crash replacement programme. If the garment is damaged and rendered useless, the brand will issue a 20% discount for a new one

Read more: Lusso invests £100,000 in new technology to boost growth, supported by Made Smarter

Stelvelo was created by Mar Torres with the intention of offering high quality clothing.

The Spanish brand sells both direct to consumers and through a select number of retailers across Europe.

Currently, Stelvelo CC has partners in Germany, Belgium, Austria and France, and is looking to increase its presence in the UK.

Any retailers interested in learning more about the opportunity to stock Stelvelo CC should contact Mar Torres via email at hello@stelvelo.cc