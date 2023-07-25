Norco introduces carbon Fluid FS, dropping 600g in weight

Share Facebook

Norco has introduced a carbon version of its Fluid FS trail bike.

The Canadian brand claims the new model is 600g lighter than its aluminium predecessor and offers “refined ride characteristics” thanks to a new carbon front triangle.

Norco says it has achieved these characteristics through precise layup schedules and a refined construction process, with the carbon frames providing strength and stiffness tuned specifically for every rider on every frame size.

Although the front triangle has changed material, the Fluid FS Carbon retains the same geometry, aluminium rear-end and Horst-link suspension kinematics.

It also sticks with 130mm of rear travel and is compatible with Norco’s proprietary Ride Aligned System.

Those familiar with the Norco lineup will know that the Fluid FS Carbon and Optic offer similar geometrics and travel options, and this is something the brand has addressed in the brochure with the question: “So, is the new Fluid FS Carbon just a re-badged Optic?”

The answer is no.

A spokesperson for Norco said: “The current Optic and the new Fluid FS Carbon both evolved from the same place, and have similar suspension travel, and share some geometry numbers, but the ride character engineered into each of the two platforms is entirely unique.

“The Optic’s sharp focus has always been confident high-speed descending capability with geometry, suspension curves, anti-squat and component spec focused on absolute clarity at speed over challenging terrain.

“Fluid FS Carbon, however, focuses on more complete, well rounded performance Trail character with suspension and pedalling traits that ensure confidence and efficiency over a wide variety of terrain.”

The Norco Fluid FS Carbon comes in three spec levels C1, C2 and C3, as well as a frameset-only option, in sizes S to XL.

Norco says the XL will fit riders up to 6 ‘4, with anyone taller advised to consider an XXL Fluid FS Alloy.

RRPs

Norco Fluid FS frameset – £2,249

Norco Fluid FS C3 – £4,199

Norco Fluid FS C2 – £4,999

Norco Fluid FS C1 – £6,599

Norco is distributed in the UK by ZyroFisher.

Retailers interested in stocking the Fluid FS Carbon are advised to speak to their ZyroFisher bike sales manager for more information.