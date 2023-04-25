Unior make global switch from blue to red for bike tools

Share Facebook

After many years of growth, Unior Bike Tools is making the global change from blue to red.

To stand out from the crowd and eliminate any confusion about its tools, Unior has moved to make the entire global bike tools line in red.

Founded in 1919 as the Styria Iron-Industrial Company (SIIC) in Zreče, Slovenia, where the headquarters remains to this day, Unior produces over 7.6 million pieces of tools and sheet-metal goods per year for four main categories: forging, special machines, hand tools and tourism.

The brand hopes all its “consumers, dealers, distributors, technicians and pro teams will be able to enjoy the global red colour for the next 100 Years”.

Unior Bike Tools has been selling red coloured tools in the US, UK and other markets for a number of years.

Due to increasing demand and user feedback, the brand decided to effect this change globally.

This is simply a cosmetic change to the handles and coloured elements of the tools. There are no material changes and they are still “Made For Work” with a limited lifetime warranty.

Unior manufactures a wide range of hand tools but only the Bike Tools are changing to red, the rest of the range stays the same.

Unior is a name many in the bike industry will recognise. Pro teams that have used its tools include the likes of Ineos Grenadiers, Trek Segafredo, Trek Factory Racing and Atherton Bikes.

Many big names in the automotive industry rely on the brand as well, and its forging and sintering department has been used by Volkswagen and BMW, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Since December 2021, ZyroFisher has partnered with Unior Tools to distribute its full range of bicycle tools in the UK and Ireland.