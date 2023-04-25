The Electric Bike Shop to support Local Bike Shop Day

Share Facebook

Specialist independent e-bike retailer The Electric Bike shop is supporting Local Bike Shop Day across its stores this coming Saturday, April 29.

The Electric Bike Shop says it is keen to recognise the importance of the communities its stores serve and, through this day, the team will be celebrating that community and the culture of an independent bike shop.

Speaking about the day, head of marketing, Andrew Wood said: “We look to deliver the best value and trusted service everyday to our local communities and this coming Saturday we will celebrate that further by offering free safety checks on electric and non electric bikes, and of course our free test rides.

“Local Bike Shop Day helps us engage with our valued local customers to let them know that we are here to support them in all their bicycle needs whether electric or not, also enabling us through the activity to reach new customers.”

The Local Bike Shop Activity will mark the start of a programme of store events that The Electric Bike Shop will implement to give added value to high streets and something back to the bike riding communities.

The ACT, which organises the annual event, chose this Saturday as the date following a survey of industry colleagues earlier this year.

This year’s campaign is set to be supported by Cytech, the international training and accreditation scheme for bicycle technicians.

Cytech has delivered more than 22,000 technical training courses to cycling industry personnel and cyclists since being developed 40 years ago.

Local Bike Shop Day 2022 saw more than 500 bike shops getting involved in the campaign, while the ACT believes that thousands of people engaged with the campaign by shopping at, using the services of, or promoting local Independent Bicycle Dealers (IBDs).

Key backers of Local Bike Shop Day last year included the Department for Transport, Bike is Best, Cycling UK and British Cycling.

Retailers don’t have to be a member of the ACT to get involved in Local Bike Shop Day, but can sign up to the association for free online.