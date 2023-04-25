Volt debuts Lite, the British brand’s lightest folding e-bike

Share Facebook

British e-bike brand Volt has unveiled its latest and lightest folding model, the Volt Lite.

Debuting the pre-launch model at The Cycle Show in London last weekend, the bike offers lightweight design and performance capabilities crafted to optimally serve commuters seeking a bike that is easy to carry and store.

Weighing-in at 16kg, it features a compact folding design and category-leading battery life. The bike utilises a belt drivetrain, with a Samsung battery in the seatpost and is Volt’s first model with a front hub motor.

Volt is expecting the Lite to become “one of the lightest and most accessible folding e-bikes in the UK” when it launches this Summer at £2,199 RRP, with stock expected to arrive by September.

The brand also previewed The Pulse SE at the show, with this update to Volt’s Pulse focusing on harnessing the bikes potential to be used on and off road.

James Metcalfe, Volt founder, said: “The Volt Lite, which is our super light folding e-bike, is perfect for commuters and adventurers, while the Pulse SE builds upon this near-legendary model’s existing technical excellence, enabling riders the freedom to take the bike on or off-road.”

Attendees at the show also had the opportunity to taste a sample of the upcoming ‘Post-Ride’ beer produced by Buckinghamshire-based independent brewers Mad Squirrel in exclusive partnership with Volt.

Alongside its demonstration of new bikes to consumers, Volt was also busy raising awareness of e-bikes as a sustainable transport solution for business through its e-bike fleet services.

Recent notable partnerships include collaborations with Deliveroo and several NHS Trusts to provide them with e-bike fleet services as well as with TFL to enable businesses to benefit from the ULEZ scrappage scheme by trading in vans and utility vehicles for Volt bikes.