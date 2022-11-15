UK online marketplace OnBuy sees cycling sales rise 1,548% over the last three years

Share Facebook

UK online marketplace OnBuy has reported growth in its cycling department, with sales rising by more than 1,548% over the last three years.

OnBuy has seen various trends in the industry which it believes to have contributed towards the increase in department sales, including:

– An increase in people cycling for pleasure during the pandemic, for instance around beauty spots

– Commuters switching from cars to cycling in order to curb their emissions

– Increased awareness of cycling as an effective, low-impact exercise

– Battery improvements leading to growth in the e-bike market

Cas Paton, CEO of OnBuy, said: “With more shoppers turning to online coupled with our fresh and unique approach to eCommerce, we have seen a huge uplift in sales in our cycling department. OnBuy is now one of the leading home e-commerce platforms in the UK with visitors to the site increasing daily.”

The online marketplace, which was founded in the UK in 2016 by Paton, said it now sees hundreds of thousands of shoppers visiting the site daily all searching for their next purchase.

Paton added: “Our meteoric growth is thanks to our proposition that champions transparency and collaboration. As more retailers are becoming increasingly tired of the negative and competitive experience in the industry, we have fast become a trusted alternative – providing a fair and transparent marketplace that vows never to retail any products, never to launch an ‘own’ brand range, and compete with retailers.

“As a relatively new marketplace, there are still so many opportunities for sellers, brands and retailers to join OnBuy and now is the best time for sellers of cycling products to get listed to benefit from incremental sales in 2023.”

To find out more about the benefits of selling with OnBuy, retailers and brands can visit https://www.onbuy.com/gb/sell/.