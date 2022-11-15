ProTaper releases new A25, carbon and Hyperlite MTB handlebars 

Share Facebook

Iconic mountain bike brand ProTaper has released a selection of new handlebars for the MTB market, including a limited edition colourway, and some lightweight products.

Limited colourway

The first new product is the A25 handlebars in a limited quantity gold colourway.

ProTaper first launched hold handlebars in 1997 on Leigh Donovan’s world champion bike, very quickly becoming a famed colour for the brand.

The brand has now brought the gold colour to the A25, 25mm rise handlebars.

ProTaper said these are available in very limited quantities and stock is not expected to last long.

Carbon bars

Also new from ProTaper are the lightweight PT C12 and PT C25 carbon bars, designed for the roughest terrain.

These new bars feature plastic foam lamination manufacturing, that makes the whole manufacturing process more streamlined. This helps ProTaper create a 15% lighter handlebar, while maintaining strength.

ProTaper designed these bars for the downhill, enduro, and all mountain disciplines.

XC Hyperlite

The brand has also released new XC Hyperlite bars, the ultra lightweight option for cross country riding.

Designed for World Cup level competition, the XC Hyperlites aim to be reliable and precise but without adding unnecessary weight to the bike.

These bars weigh just 125g, making them amongst the lightest carbon handlebars available on the market.

J-Unit

ProTaper also offers a range aimed a junior riders, the J-Unit products, which are purpose-designed products to suit younger riders.

ProTaper said: “The tool of the cyclist’s trade is the bike and the young cyclist has been, for far too long, obligated to ride with bikes and componentry designed around an adult rider. Putting young riders atop bikes and componentry developed around a more mature rider with very different weight and size potentially creates an obstacle to enjoyment and even represents a variety of safety issues.

“Recognizing this extreme void in the market, ProTaper set out to develop a complete range of solutions aimed at creating the safest, most enjoyable and performance-oriented rider experience for the specific needs of a youth rider. The J-Unit project started by identifying the ideal grip diameters for the hands of younger riders and developing both grips and bars around this specific data.”

The J-Unit bars are available in 12.7mm or 25.4mm rise, and the grips come in 23mm and 28mm outside diameters.

ProTaper is distributed in the UK by Hotlines UK. The A12, A25, A50 and A76 handlebars will all retail for £89.99. C12 & 25 carbon handlebars will be £159.99

ProTaper MTB handlebar specs: