VIP and priority tickets go on sale for 2023 Cycle Show

The Cycle Show has announced the opening of its VIP and priority ticket sales.

The show will take place at London’s Alexandra Palace from 21st-23rd April next year and has already lined up a host of world-class talent with more names in cycling being revealed in the coming months.

Talent attending the 2023 show includes Philippa Yorke – the first British winner of the Tour de France King of the Mountains competition, Olympic gold medalist Pete Kennaugh, former Royal Marine Commando turned professional mountain bike rider Ben Deakin and, Lord of Loam – Olly Wilkins who rides cross country, dirt jumps, downhill and 4X.

VIP

– Get in first with fast track entry to the show and take advantage of the complimentary cloakroom

– Access the private VIP Lounge where you can rub shoulders with the stars of cycling

– Receive a Cycle Show gift bag stuffed with goodies from leading brands

– Enjoy complimentary tea, coffee and soft drinks

– Be the first to book your time on a test track

– Price: £70

Priority

– Get in first with fast track entrance to the show

– Enjoy early access to the demo track booking system to make sure you can be one of the first to try out a large range of bikes

– Price: £30

Click here for full details and to purchase VIP and Priority tickets.

Show features will include:

– The demo village, where VIP and Priority ticket holders get a chance to be one of the first to book their test rides

– A retail area boasting unbeatable prices on helmets, eyewear, clothing and accessories

– Kids zone, where youngsters can have a blast on the kids’ track, MTB pump track and trials skills sessions

– The stage, with insightful talks from experts covering a range of topics for any cyclist, whether everyday riding or extreme adventuring

Shift Active Media was recently appointed by Immediate Live to deliver the UK PR campaign for the 2023 Cycle Show, with the Shift PR team harnessing its industry and media connections to drive awareness and ticket sales for April’s event.