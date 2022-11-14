Chicken CycleKit appointed UK distributor for Italian clothing brand Alé

Share Facebook

Chicken CycleKit has today announced that it’s been appointed UK distributor for Italian clothing brand Alé.

The brand adds a premium clothing option to Chicken CycleKit’s portfolio to sit alongside its many other world brands.

Mike Catlin, commercial director of Chicken CycleKit, said: “Alé is exactly the sort of brand our customers expect us to have available to them, and we will build on the success already achieved so far in the UK.

“Custom clothing will feature prominently, and we want the whole trade to benefit from the easiest design and supply process in the industry.”

Ivan Avati at Alé Clothing said: “We are very pleased to be working alongside Chicken Cyclekit, and are sure that we will have a long and successful relationship, continuing to build upon Alé’s position in both the cycle clothing market and the Custom clothing market.”

Lead designer Lauren Goode at Lauren.Goode@chickencyclekit.co.uk can be contacted to get a custom clothing order designed and arranged from today.

Custom clothing is available to order and discuss from now with the full collection being available at the end of November.

Chicken CycleKit is a leading distributor of premium brands for the high-end bicycle enthusiast, committed to offering market-leading products, competitive pricing, technical excellence and outstanding service to its customers, and for its suppliers, it offers mutually supportive and rewarding long-term relationships that add significant value to their operations.

It recently became the exclusive home of the Zéfal brand in the UK, and other brands in its portfolio include Limar Helmets, Campagnolo, Deda Elementi, DMT Shoes, Miche, Prologo and Wera Tools.

Alé was previously distributed by Paligap, which earlier this year announced that it was winding down business after 21 years.