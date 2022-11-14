Cannondale announces new long-term global strategy with new organisational structure

Share Facebook

Cannondale managing director Marco Kind has announced the brand’s new long-term global strategy to accelerate its profile in key categories and forge deeper connections with riders.

Kind, former MD of Focus Bikes who joined Cannondale in March, outlined that a new organisational structure will be put in place, enabling the American brand to “innovate faster, act more nimbly, elevate its marketing, and deliver a more premium retail and rider experience”.

Cannondale’s long-term global strategy revolves around three key priorities – clarity, simplicity, and unification – and Cannondale said it will make major future investments spanning several core areas of the business including brand and marketing, product innovation, and sales and operations excellence.

As well as investing in the brand and upscaling its marketing efforts, the move will see the evolution from a regional team structure to a unified structure. This will bring talent together from around the globe to work closer together, tightly aligned on the strategy, and harnessing their local expertise to improve the dealer and rider experience at ground level.

Cannondale said it will now also fully leverage the competencies and scale of Pon.Bike to enhance key operational areas in its drive to the next level of growth.

This unified structure means there will no longer be regional general managers. As part of these changes, Eugene Fierkens, general manager of Cannondale Europe, will be leaving the brand, having agreed to stay on to help the transition and finish the four-year European plan he made in 2019. Going forward, Cannondale’s sales teams will be led by Nick Hage and Frank van Dulmen.

Cannondale earlier this year launched a new e-MTB, the Trail Neo 1, which is powered by Bosch’s new Smart System, featuring a 750 Wh battery, a Performance Line CX motor, an LED remote as well as a Kiox 300 display.