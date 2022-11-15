Moots launches new Vamoots CRD road bike

Share Facebook

Moots has launched the new Vamoots CRD road bike.

The Vamoots CRD is the ‘next evolution’ in the Moots premium titanium frame manufacturing, combining the finish Moots is renowned for with an updated, racier road geometry and modern full-integration design.

First glimpsed at the Chris King House Show, the Vamoots CRD has been developed as a frameset capsule, coming with the new Enve Composites fully integrated bar and stem, Chris King Aero Set 3 Headset and T47 BB with the rider’s colour of choice for both and two Moots bottle cages.

Designed as a modern racer and using the new 3D printed dropouts as seen on the RCS, the Vamoots CRD fits an ample 30mm tyre.

The new T47 Bottom Bracket enables the total cable integration and allows the fitting of a plethora of chainset options making for a practical build and clean, cable-free aesthetic.

A statement said: “The new Vamoots CRD is all the performance of a modern racer with the aesthetic of a timeless Ti frame, a high-performance bike that’s bucking the trend of all the aero bikes that look the same!”

The geometry details of the new Vamoots CRD road bike:

The new Vamoots CRD road bike will be available from April 2023, and has a six-month lead time. The capsule cost is £9,800.

Founded by Kent Eriksen, Moots Cycles has been handcrafting bicycle frames in Steamboat Springs, CO since 1981. The company is known for building fine-quality titanium gravel, road, mountain, cross, and specialty bicycle frames, and select components from its facility in the Rocky Mountains. For more information, visit moots.com.

The company is distributed in the UK by Saddleback, which in September held an in-house show for the trade.