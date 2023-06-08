TotalMTB launches in Canada

Share Facebook

TotalMTB, the award-nominated non-profit community, has launched in Canada.

The Community Interest Company (CIC) was founded in 2017 by Ryan Oldfield with a mission of raising mental health awareness and inclusivity through mountain biking.

Now registered as a non-for-profit in Canada, TotalMTB is hoping to start running some of the same initiatives as in the UK.

The Canadian side will be run by Brian Seltmann, who will operate as the director.

As it stands, the charity has started attending MTB events in Quebec like the Marin Wildside Enduro Series and other local community competitions.

Alongside the events, it will focus on organising group rides, supported by staff certified in first aid, mental health first aid and a level one bike skills certification.

There are also plans to start supporting businesses with mental health awareness and training for their staff. This includes corporate, small businesses and bike shops.

One of the charity’s long term goals is to start TotalMTB military veterans’ MTB groups across Canada and it is are currently working with veterans’ groups to make this happen.

Despite only launching in recent weeks, the charity has had a number of partners get on board to support the mission. These include Smith Optics, Paxyl, Marin Bikes, Shimano and Hammer Nutrition.

Following the launch, Oldfield said: “I’ve always wanted to help people all over the world and not just in the UK as mental health suffering is unfortunately worldwide, however without finding the right people it wouldn’t be possible and I didn’t have time to hunt for the right people.

“Luckily enough, Brian read an article on the Xterra website about TotalMTB, he contacted me about trying to get something started in Canada and from then together with Martin we worked to get the Canadian TotalMTB setup both in branding, website and also legally.

“TotalMTB Canada is a legal charity and has already built up a fantastic board, supporters and partners. I’m extremely excited to see how it develops, grows, and reaches, supports and helps more people across the pond suffering with mental health.”

TotalMTB has built a significant community on these shores since launching six years ago.

As well as supporting individuals, the CIC has raised £29,000 for other charities and non profits and has provided funding for 20,000 trees to be planted