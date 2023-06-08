Pashley enters full production of its e-cargo trike, the ALECS

Share Facebook

Pashley has unveiled its latest innovations as part of a mission to revolutionise urban delivery.

The bicycle maker, founded in 1926, is now entering full production of its electric cargo tricycle, the ALECS (Articulated, Lightweight, Electric, Cargo Solution).

The tricycle has been designed to carry 110kg securely at 25kph. It also features a patented tilting front section that means it rides like a bicycle but with the stability of a tricycle.

The British brand says it is aiming to change the face of last mile delivery in towns and cities, where vans and trucks are no longer allowed.

The ALECS is 80cm wide so it can utilise bike lanes and faster routes – and it doesn’t require a licence or road tax to ride.

It is the culmination of four years of development at the Pashley factory in Stratford-upon-Avon, where its traditional bicycles and tricycles are hand-built by a small, skilled team before being exported around the world.

Alongside its leisure cycles, Pashley has built a reputation in the cargo industry too, manufacturing cargo and carrier products for use by a multitude of businesses at home and overseas, including Royal Mail’s red postie bikes.

The company is also known in micromobility, making bikes and e-bikes for two of the UK’s biggest hire bike fleets – the Santander sponsored Bike Share scheme in London and West Midlands Cycle Hire, operating in and around Birmingham.

Adrian Williams, Pashley’s managing director, said:“The response so far has been excellent. From small businesses needing a delivery solution or a better way to get equipment to their customers, to large organisations like Royal Mail, who have been involved in our development programme for the ALECS.

“Pashley identified a real need to answer the rapidly growing demand from cargo delivery companies and businesses that are now servicing urban areas where vans and trucks are not allowed. There are wide ranging uses and applications for our ALECS vehicle, and we have over 90 years’ experience of working with customers in this sector.

“It’s been a huge team effort and we’re immensely proud of the solution that our innovative electric cargo trike provides – and that it comes from the longest established bicycle maker in England.”

Having successfully completed real time safety, durability and rider ergonomics testing, production of the ALECS is now underway with a demo fleet being made available for businesses to trial it in their own delivery operation.

And by being in control of the whole process Pashley can discuss and respond to its customer’s individual requirements of colour, box size and branding as required.