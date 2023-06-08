Ison to distribute Box Components in the UK

Ison Distribution has announced the addition Box Components to its portfolio of products by becoming the brand’s UK distribution partner.

Through this partnership, Ison is hoping to significantly expand its customer’s access to cutting-edge BMX & MTB components, solidifying the distributor’s commitment to delivering leading products to passionate riders across the country.

Lloyd Townsend, managing director of Ison Distribution, said: “As the Founder of Ison, I am personally delighted to work alongside the exceptional individuals at Box.

“Their unwavering dedication to excellence and their innovative Oversized Technology product line truly sets them apart. Moreover, the fact that their products are rider-owned resonates deeply with our core values.

“Together, we aim to revolutionise the UK market for Box and propel the cycling community to new heights.”

Box was founded in 2012 by Toby Henderson, a professional racer with a career spanning two decades. Having earned numerous BMX and MTB championships, Henderson embarked on a mission to explore uncharted territories and introduce forward-thinking products.

The company’s Southern California racing heritage is integral to its DNA, contributing to its distinct sense of style.

These defining characteristics, coupled with the brand’s commitment to “Be Different,” benefit not only World Cup champions but also enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Box also recently ventured into the MTB realm, embracing a “Back to the Future” drivetrain philosophy.

By combining simple yet robust architectural principles from the past with modern characteristics, they have crafted a shifting system that has been praised for its durability and outstanding performance.

Henderson added: “Given our extensive heritage and expertise in BMX and MTB components, Ison Distribution is honoured to serve both sectors of the Box product lineup.”

Ison is anticipating stock of Box components from July this year.

Any dealers interested in stocking Box Components are encouraged to reach out to Ison Distribution for more details.