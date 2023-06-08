Gruppo Media acquires majority stake in cycling creative agency Conductor

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gruppo Media Ltd, the publisher of Rouleur and organiser of Rouleur Live events, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Conductor, a creative agency dedicated to cycling.

The transaction cements the ambitions of Gruppo Media to become a “comprehensive solution” for brands covering the entire marketing and sales funnel, offering a suite of creative services to help elevate brands throughout the cycling industry.

Conductor will continue to operate as an independent agency that offers marketing and creative services, now augmented with Gruppo Media’s wider storytelling and data expertise through its network of writers, photographers, film makers and event experience.

Although Gruppo Media is best known for its print magazines, now distributed to nearly 30,000 subscribers in more than 60 countries, the group has evolved into a digital publisher and direct-to-consumer organisation.

Matteo Cassina, owner of Gruppo Media, said: “I have known MJ and Jonathan, the founders of Conductor, for over five years and feel very excited about working together in this new venture. The quality of work and reputation of the team is exceptional and I feel very privileged to be able to work together in this new chapter of our company.”

“Behind the glossy pages of the magazine that defines our business we have been building a highly sophisticated organisation that combines design, photography, and storytelling with the latest tech.

“The inclusion of the services provided by Conductor will cement our relationship with our commercial partners and enable us to offer our services on a much broader scale. This is the natural evolution of our business and an element of our offering that has been missing for many years now.”

Operating from a London office in Somerset House, Conductor will continue to work with brands on a number of services, including brand creation, product and awareness campaigns, content strategy and creation, paid and organic digital marketing and PR, event and sponsorship activations, website and app design and more.

This new chapter for Conductor, originally formed in 2014, aims to redefine creative and marketing support for the world’s leading cycling brands.

Read more: Industry reacts as NAO report shows Government not on track to meet cycling targets

Jonathan Davies, co-founder of Conductor, said: “Creativity and Technology are two of the most important factors in the success of a brand and in this constantly evolving world, when harnessed effectively, they can surprise, delight and engage the audience.

“We founded Conductor to create inspiring, bold work that matters and is a reflection of our passion for cycling. The simple act of riding a bike creates lifelong memories, enables discovery and empowers change.”

MJ Jackson, co-founder of Conductor, added: “We are extremely excited about this new phase of Conductor. By joining forces with Gruppo Media, we are empowered to continue to work with leading brands, deliver exceptional, transformational projects and provide a level of client service that leads to long-term relationships.”