Saracen launches updated Mantra LSL hardtail range

Saracen has launched three updated models in its Mantra LSL hardtail range.

All three updated models are built around the same custom butted and hydroformed 6061 aluminium frameset with geometry designed to “make progressive look old school”.

The differences in the models are all spec-based.

Mantra Trail combines Deore and SLX 12-speed components with Deore M6100 brakes, a Rock Shox RK35 140mm Silver fork and KS Race I 150mm dropper.

The Elite model takes things up a notch with a mix of SLX and XT but using Magura’s MT5 to handle braking, and Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork.

At the top of the range, the flagship Mantra Race goes full Shimano Deore XT 12-speed with 4-pot XT brakes, a KS Lev Integra dropper and a Fox F36 Performance Elite fork to complete the package.

A spokesperson for Saracen said: “If you thought the hardtail was dead, you need to think again. The LSL series from Saracen has been not only keeping hardtail riding alive but pushing the boundaries by making bikes that are more trail capable than ever before.

“In an increasingly full suspension world, there will always be room for a rowdy hardtail designed to maximise fun and minimise fuss. An XC bike this is not.”

Saracen launched the Mantra LSL hardtail range was in 2018 with the tagline “Longer, Slacker, Lower”, hence the LSL in the name.

Trail is available in Silver, the Elite in Black, and the Race in Green, with all three coming in sizes S, M, L and XL.

The Trail LSL retails at £1,499.99, the Elite at £1,899.99 and finally the Race which is £2,799.99.

All three models are in stock and available from both Freewheel and the Saracen Bikes website from Friday, June 9.