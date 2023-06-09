The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 9th June

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop Manager / Lead Mechanic – East Sussex

Cycle Technician/Warranty Mechanic – Scott Sports UK

Scott Sports UK require a Full Time Cycle Technician/Warranty Mechanic in Cramlington, Northumberland. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to our dealer network. The ideal person loves getting hands-on and is extremely process-driven. You must be able to complete tasks to an exceptional standard in a time critical environment.

Strong problem-solving skills are essential and the ability to use your initiative whilst working independently plus a can-do attitude and a most importantly a friendly and flexible attitude.

You should have an extensive working knowledge of bike mechanics and maintenance and a love of everything cycling. Previous experience in a professional workshop together with any relevant qualifications and first-hand experience of electric bikes would be great although not essential. Prior experience and knowledge of Bosch, Shimano, Mahle, Fazua and TQ eBike systems would be an advantage.

Sales lead – Trek Bikes Manchester

Trek is an awesome place to work, with amazing benefits for all employees. We build only products we love, provide incredible hospitality to our customers, and change the world by getting more people on bikes. When you’re on our team, you’re taken care of, encouraged to learn and grow, and given lots of opportunities to do so. Give us your best, and we’ll give it right back. Sound pretty sweet? Then come join us.

As Sales Lead, you’ll lead the charge for your shop’s daily sales activities on everything from fulfilling e-commerce orders to merchandising. You’ll set the standard for how your shop is remembered by your customers, and you’ll set an example for other employees by creating an amazing cycling experience for everyone who walks through your doors. This position requires a contagious enthusiasm and the know how to translate it into sales.

The ultimate goal? Build a community of dedicated clients who know you’re the shop they can trust for awesome service.

Cycle Technician – Evans Cycles Manchester

Through previous industry experience or a pure passion for cycling, you will support the daily workload of our workshops, ensuring scheduled services are booked and completed and customers new bikes are built and ready for collection.

The role doesn’t stop there though, we ask all Evans colleagues to engage with our customers and support them from buying their first bike, right up to elite cyclists that drop in for a high end purchase. As a Cycling Technician, you will enjoy the balance of mixing your mechanic skills and retail operations together.

You will understand how to check, assemble and correctly build bikes, undertake repairs and all levels of service, manage the booking process for services and repairs, consistently meet agreed build and servicing targets, complete safety checks and fit accessories, advise and recommend products and services to suit customer need and budget, use skills and knowledge to drive workshop KPI’s, and have the ability to drive sales through excellent service.

Assistant Store Manager – Spokes

Spokes is an established, leading independent Surrey based retail store with a growing national online presence. We are going through an exciting period of expansion and we are looking for someone to join our friendly, dynamic team.

We are looking for a great problem solver, who can think on their feet, in a fast paced working environment. You must be highly organised, and have an abundance of initiative, determination and common sense! You must have a deep love for bikes, and want to share this passion with others. We are looking for someone with confidence, who loves talking to people and hungry for sales.

The job role includes, but not limited to, sales, merchandising and restocking, stock inventory management, booking in, managing special orders (both in store and online), ordering from suppliers, ranging new products, and attending launches and training sessions, and working directly with the MD to help push the business forward as we evolve the business.