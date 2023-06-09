D3O wins ISPO award for Ghost back protector

Share Facebook

D3O, the impact protection solutions company, has won a coveted ISPO award for its Ghost back protector.

The global sports platform ISPO annually honours the most innovative products and services in the sports industry with its ISPO Award.

Winning products are spotlighted at the OutDoor by ISPO and ISPO Munich trade fairs and also benefit from international coverage year-round on ISPO.com.

The ISPO Award Jury reported that the D3O Ghost back protector is “lightweight, breathable, and super-flexible when wearing. This back protector takes away the rigidness and stiffness without sacrificing safety. It’s easy to integrate and fit with different solutions.”

Mostyn Thomas, global brand director at D3O, said: “During development, our team set out to address flex and comfort while making sure that the product durability standards were met in a host of usage scenarios.

“This meant several testing sessions, in the harshest conditions, on the trail, and in snow, to make sure that the protector comfortably exceeded high standards and testing requirements.”

Using the D3O Impact Print technology, the Ghost back protector is a “fit-and-forget” solution for people who would potentially practise their sport unprotected.

It also benefits from CE protection, the standard of safety from European Union regulators.

Unlike rigid protectors, the D3O Ghost back protector flexes and twists with the user, both on and off the bike, thanks to its weight of just under 15 ounces.

Kevin Fleer, head of product at D3O, said: “When you’re out riding on two wheels or skiing, comfort and flexibility are vital.

“You want to be able to do what you love doing with total freedom and confidence without being inhibited by bulky or restrictive armour. The Ghost back protector provides just that: world-class impact protection coupled with superior comfort through freedom of movement.”