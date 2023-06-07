Tern updates HSD compact e-cargo bike, features stronger frame and new Bosch Smart System

Share Facebook

Urban mobility specialist Tern has unveiled the new HSD compact cargo bike.

The new HSD retains its compact size and features, but is now stronger and smarter.

Josh Hon, founder of Tern, said: “The HSD is for people who want the hauling capacity of a cargo bike, in a package that is much easier to ride and easier to handle.

“This new generation HSD adds improvements based on feedback we’ve collected from riders and our own team over the last four years. Plus, the new Bosch Smart System is a fantastic upgrade in pure power and also electronic smarts.”

Since its launch in 2019, the HSD has been marketed to sit between a traditional cargo bike and a city e-bike. It’s shorter than a regular city e-bike, yet capable of hauling a max gross vehicle weight of 180 kg.

To handle all that weight, the HSD frame is now 15% stiffer at the head tube and 39% stiffer at the bottom bracket.

The rear rack has also been upgraded, and now carries up to 80 kg, offering the space to fit an adult passenger.

All of these improvements are hoped to offer a smoother ride and better handling when carrying heavy loads.

The HSD also features Bosch’s latest Performance Line motor, which delivers up to 50% more torque in comparison to previous HSD models—for easier climbing up hills, even when fully loaded.

With Bosch’s new Smart System, the rider’s smartphone becomes the hub to control all aspects of the HSD—from electronic locking and unlocking, to tuning motor performance, to location tracking, to over-the-air firmware updates.

The eBike Flow app also makes it possible to track fitness data like calories, heart rate and watts, map cycling routes, and integrate with other apps like Strava and Komoot.

HSD S-Class models also include the Bosch ConnectModule for enhanced security features like motion sensors, a high decibel alarm, push notifications, and GPS location tracking.

In addition to all the upgrades, the HSD retains all of the features Tern cargo bikes are known for including vertical parking, flat folding capability, adjustable cockpit, and an ecosystem of accessories.

To ensure a reliable ride day after day, the HSD is designed to exceed the German standard for cargo bikes (DIN 79010:2020-02).

The frame, fork, and structural components have been tested for durability and strength at EFBE Prüftechnik using a custom testing protocol that builds upon this standard but adds stricter requirements.

And to ensure peace of mind for the rider, the bike’s Bosch motor system has also been tested and certified to the UL 2849 safety standard for protection against potential fire hazards.

Hon said: “Safety is so critically important with cargo bikes, especially if you are using them to carry your kids.

“Yet there are no mandatory cargo bike test standards—and we see lots of brands claiming really high loading weights. The best thing out there right now is the German cargo bike standard, and that’s why we’ve worked with EFBE to create custom tests for our bikes that are based on that new standard.”

The new HSD models start at €4,699/$4,299 and prices may vary according to the region.

Production has already started and bikes will begin to arrive in bike shops in Europe this summer and in North America this Autumn, with other markets following later in the year.

Tern is distributed in the UK and Ireland by One Generation Ahead.