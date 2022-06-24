Top five jobs of the week – 24th June

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop Manager – Hoops Velo

Hoops Velo have maintained an enviable position as one of Surrey and Hampshire leading chains of bike shops. Rider Managed we stock brands like Trek, Specialized, Whyte, Orbea and Focus. We are looking for a full time Workshop Manager with experience in both road and Mountain, a candidate capable of maintaining tight deadlines and delivering a good standard of work whilst running a tight ship. Naturally you will need to have up to date knowledge of e-bikes, Di2 etc… as we sell a diverse range of products.

Head of Marketing – Peaty’s Products

A rider-owned business with a work hard, play hard culture, Peaty’s are growing at a fast pace and now need an experienced Head of Marketing to help take us to the next level. Based from home, we are looking for an experienced head who is fully immersed in the fast changing world of marketing who can bring fresh ideas, challenge the status quo, and build a marketing team around them with an approach that balances the latest digital marketing techniques with traditional marketing methods.

Bicycle Mechanic – G!RO

G!RO is searching for someone to team up with head mechanic Danny in the G!RO Workshop! Taking care of servicing and bike builds on a variety of customer bikes! We’re looking for someone to join our busy workshop and become part of the G!RO family! Alongside our sales & builds of the incredible CURVE bikes, the last few years has seen our workshop expand to cater for all types of bike servicing & builds from our G!RO Community.

Internal Sales Executive – ZyroFisher

This is an exciting opportunity to join the Internal Sales team as Internal Sales Executive. Working closely with the External Account Manager(s) on your jointly agreed plan you will make a positive contribution to the success of the sales territory and together represent the Company and its world-class product portfolio. You will contribute to increasing the Company’s positive market profile along with developing and maintaining great business-to-business relationships with our customers.

Bicycle Mechanic and Technician – Manchester Bikes

Manchester Bikes has been providing bike hire services since July 2013. Since then, we have worked very hard to grow our business significantly. We have expanded the range of services we can offer, including adding repairs and maintenance to our traditional bike hire and guided bike tours. Currently we are looking for an Experienced Bicycle Mechanic and Technician who will be required to help us operate our well-established bicycle repair workshop, also servicing and maintaining corporate fleets of Cargo Bikes and E-bikes away from our regular premises.