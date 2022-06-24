Enviolo taking stepless shifting technology to next month’s Eurobike in Frankfurt

Share Facebook

Enviolo will be attending this year’s Eurobike in Frankfurt, taking place from 13th-17th July.

Visitors will be able to experience Enviolo’s stepless shifting technology on more than a dozen Automatiq-equipped e-bikes that are provided by OEM partner brands. In addition to offering test rides at the booth, Enviolo said will also offer an exclusive look into the latest product developments.

Billy van den Ende, director brand experience at Enviolo, said: ”We are looking forward to another successful Eurobike edition. It will be great to see our partners and customers in person again and to offer visitors test rides on some really amazing bikes.

“Next to offering test rides, we will also offer visitors an opportunity to take a closer look at the new products we have been working on. Such as our continued investment in our Automatiq product line with the integration of a custom Bafang integration firmware and our focus on catering to the cargo bike segment for businesses. There will be a lot to see and experience at our booth this year.”

Last month Enviolo, Bafang and Qwic announced the latest firmware which allows cyclists to change all bike and ride settings such as the cadence setpoint or calibrate Enviolo’s Automatiq interface through the Bafang system. This provides a fully integrated user experience as all settings can be changed through one display control unit. Qwic is the first OEM to launch the firmware on the new Premium i Auto model.

Enviolo’s booth (F12.0 H.07) will be located outside in the demo area. Test rides are available on bikes from the following bike brands: Brinckers, Butchers & Bicycles, CA GO, Dutch ID, HNF Nicolai, Kettler, Koga, Qwic, Radkutsche, Riese und Müller, Rose, Schindelhauer, Serial 1, Specialized, Urban Arrow and Velo de Ville.