Cycle SOS named as exclusive legal partner of Cycling UK

Cycle SOS, a leading legal firm for cycle accident claims, has been named as the exclusive legal partner of Cycling UK.

The charity’s 70,000 members will now be legally supported by Cycle SOS from 1st July. This is the first time in 20 years that Cycling UK has changed the provider of its legal services.

Cycle SOS has been providing dedicated legal support to cyclists for the last 20 years. The firm has recently been acquired by Fletchers Solicitors, which over the last 30 years has represented tens of thousands of motorcyclists following road traffic accidents.

Peter Haden, CEO of Fletchers Solicitors, said: “Cycle SOS and Fletchers combined have such a wealth of experience working with cyclists and a real passion for providing justice for vulnerable road users and seriously injured people. That experience will come together to provide an excellent service to the members of Cycling UK.

“We are really excited about this partnership and we are grateful to Cycling UK for the opportunity to show our passion in dealing with cycling claims, whether the injuries are serious and lifechanging, or they want to get their pride and joy replaced quickly and get back to riding.”

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of Cycling UK, said: “I’m very pleased that Cycle SOS will be Cycling UK’s new legal partner. After a comprehensive tender process we selected Cycle SOS based on their track record representing the interests of cyclists. Providing specialist legal advice and support, along with other benefits like third party insurance cover, is an important part of how we support our members.”

The news of this partnership coincides with Cycle SOS announcing an exclusive sponsorship of ITV’s ‘Summer of Cycling’. The sponsorship deal means that Cycle SOS will sponsor all the channel’s cycling related programmes, including the coverage of this year’s Tour de France.

Cycling UK recently announced that its Cycle for Health programme is back again for Spring 2022, after returning in September 2021 following a pandemic-enforced break. The programme, designed to improve health and wellbeing through cycling, is looking for instructors and ride leaders to help deliver the scheme in West Yorkshire.