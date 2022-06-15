Cycling UK’s Cycle for Health programme looking for cycle instructors in West Yorkshire

Share Facebook

Cycling UK’s Cycle for Health programme is back again for Spring 2022, after returning in September 2021 following a pandemic-enforced break.

The programme, designed to improve health and wellbeing through cycling, is looking for instructors and ride leaders to help deliver the scheme in West Yorkshire.

It is funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme and delivered by Cycling UK, which is looking for qualified instructors to help with its delivery.

Cycle for Health helps adults identified as having poor mental or physical health by offering a route into regular activity. It helps build fitness and self-esteem, developing skills and confidence to kick-start healthy habits that improve everyday quality of life.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Cycling can have such a positive impact, both on our health and wellbeing, and the region we live in. I’m committed to making cycling a natural choice for short journeys, helping people stay connected, and access work and opportunities.

“If you’re an experienced cycle instructor, definitely consider working with Cycling UK on the Cycle for Health programme. You’ll get the satisfaction of working with people who can really benefit from your unique skills.”

After a break enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic, Cycle for Health is now back with 12-week courses consisting of weekly two-hour sessions running from this spring till the end of the year. The courses are run from hubs across West Yorkshire, with multiple courses at each venue and the hubs providing fleets of bikes and equipment.

Each course cohort consists of up to 12 participants. They will be adults referred from health organisations, including primary and secondary healthcare services (e.g. GPs, mental health support services, cardio rehabilitation) and exercise referral schemes. Participants are screened to ensure that cycling is a suitable and safe form of exercise for their individual needs, and that Cycle for Health is the right programme for them.

Declan O’Regan, programme manager for Cycle for Health, said: “Anyone who loves cycling knows that it can do wonders for your mental and physical health, and the results we achieved in the past attest to this. Cycle for Health has helped more than 1,000 course participants during the previous four-year programme, making a significant positive impact on people’s lives through structured activity.

“It’s a great, rewarding way to give back to your community for anyone with the requisite skills. However, many of our previous instructors have been forced to change careers as they were unable to work through the lockdowns. That’s why we’re on the hunt for experienced cycling instructors once more, to help with this ground-breaking scheme.”

Cycling UK is looking for:

– Lead instructors – fully qualified instructors (NSI or 1st4Sport) with experience of working with adults

– Co-instructors/Ride leaders who are NSIP or have a Ride Leader qualification

Cycling UK pays fully qualified lead instructors (NSIQ) £16/hour, and £14/hour for any other qualification, with travel expenses also paid for. Instructors must be able to attend at least six weeks of a 12-week course. Having a DBS check, First Aid, or other relevant qualification (e.g. coaching) is useful but not essential.

If you’re interested in working on the Cycle for Health scheme, please contact Cycling UK on 01483 904562 or cycleforhealth@cyclinguk.org.