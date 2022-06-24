Orbea set to attend upcoming Eurobike with bikes including Oiz and Rise

Share Facebook

Orbea is set to attend the upcoming Eurobike expo in Frankfurt, Germany, aiming to make direct contact with suppliers and the cycling community as a whole.

The brand is welcoming distributors, collaborators and brands to its booth, which will be set up for meetings and include a display of bikes including the Cape Epic winning bike, Oiz, and the award-winning Rise, which also recently won the Eurobike Award. Additional bike models that will be on display include Pachamama’s Terra and triathlete Javier Gómez Noya’s Ordu.

“After limited contact during the pandemic, we are excited to be at Eurobike with our own space, sharing our passion and connecting directly with the industry,” said Ander Olariaga, brand and communications director at Orbea. “We think that attending is also a way of showing support for the industry.”

Gonzalo García de Salazar, global sales director at Orbea, added: “Eurobike is the most important international expo in our industry and represents an important milestone in the global commerce and industrial worlds. With the change of venue and date, the event ushers in a new era – an era that Orbea is committed to being a part of among all the important players.”

Orbea will be located at booth C10 11.0. The Eurobike show will be held between 13th-17th July with the first three days reserved for industry professionals, where Orbea will focus on meetings and networking. The final two days of the expo are open to the public, with access to Orbea’s exhibition.

Enviolo will also be attending this year’s Eurobike in Frankfurt. Visitors will be able to experience Enviolo’s stepless shifting technology on more than a dozen Automatiq-equipped e-bikes that are provided by OEM partner brands. In addition to offering test rides at the booth, Enviolo said will also offer an exclusive look into the latest product developments.