Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 12th August

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

eCommerce Sales Assistant – B2C – Electric Rider

We are looking for a driven eCommerce Sales Assistant to help customers identify and purchase products they desire across B2C channels. Our range covers eScooters, eBikes & more. Sales Assistant duties include fully remote phone sales, calling warm leads that have expressed an interest in our range of products. The goal is to provide high class customer service and to increase growth and revenue through sales maximisation.

International Supplier Relationship Manager – Citrus-Lime

We move at a high pace. For the right person, that’s part of the appeal in working with us. We’re a stable, well-funded and motivated company. The hunt is on for an individual with a rich experience of the bicycle supply chain. Someone that recognises the value of integrated data for the cycle industry. A person that has the drive to see Cloud POS become the number one choice for bike shops around the world.

Event Marketing Executive – The Cycle Show

We are looking for a passionate and skilled Senior Marketing Executive to work on the biggest Cycle Show in the UK; Cycle Show and London eBike Festival. You will be organised and creative with content and have the ability to support our Marketing Manager to plan and deliver first-class multi-channel marketing campaigns to attract the right quality and quantity of visitors and to achieve maximum revenue.

Workshop Technicians – Specialized Concept Store Chester

In our busy Chester store we are looking to recruit both full and part-time experienced workshop technicians. You must have the following qualities to complement our existing team and to give our customers the best retail and service experience: Experience of carrying out custom builds and pre-delivery inspection of new bicycles. Able to service maintain and carry out repairs to all brands of bikes. Experience of Specialized product would be advantageous, but training will be given.

Customer Service and Logistics Assistant – AeroCoach Ltd

We are looking for a hard-working, motivated individual with excellent attention to detail, who has experience riding and / or working with bicycles. The successful candidate will assist the AeroCoach warehouse team in picking, packing and dispatching components to our many customers around the world. The role will involve working closely with the Head of Customer Service and Operations Director in preparing components for dispatch.