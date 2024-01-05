The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 5th January

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 720 positions in 2023, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle Assembly Technician – The Martlet Group Ltd T/A www.i-ride.co.uk & Orro Bikes

Orro Bikes, a brand at the forefront of British bike design producing Carbon, Aluminium, Titanium and Steel Road and Gravel bikes, have an opening for a talented, enthusiastic and knowledgeable Bicycle Assembly Technician to join our expanding production department!

Our bicycles are hand-built in our busy Sussex workshop, and you will play a pivotal role in meeting increasing customer demand and supporting the Company in achieving its productions goals in an efficient and timely manner. A working knowledge of Road and Gravel bikes is important as the primary responsibility will be assembling performance bicycles to a high standard.

Technical requirements desired are: a good level of cycle maintenance skills, relevant qualifications and experience (although training can be offered to the right candidate) and good technical knowledge of Shimano Di2, SRAM eTap AXS and Campagnolo products is preferred but not essential as full training will be given.

Rider Care Representative – Specialized

Are you passionate about excellent customer service? Are you a natural at developing positive relationships with internal and external customers? Do you enjoy collaborating with talented teammates? Do you have an interest in cycling and are you eager to help others get on a bike? If you were able to answer ‘yes’ to these questions, we’d love to talk to you.

We’re looking for a Rider Care Representative to join Specialized UK, providing first-class customer service support to our retail partners and fellow riders. We’re a community of Rider Care Specialists who can help you get up to speed on the specifics of our products. If you own a bike and like to tinker with the basics, that’s a great place to start. If you are proficient in bicycle maintenance and repair proficiency, then that’s good too.

How you’ll make a difference: Support our dealers and riders with positive and productive conversations to solve their queries, on the phone, messaging, email and in person as required, respond to dealer inquiries, providing support for all lines of Specialized product, warranty evaluations, technical support and service parts, resolve unique or complex issues through creative, rider focussed solutions and promote relationships between Specialized and the network of retailers.

Marketing & Content Lead – Fully Charged

Fully Charged is transforming the UK’s e-bike market with a disruptive, tech-first approach. Founded in 2014 as one of the first e-bike only retailers, Fully Charged represents the world’s top e-bike manufacturers, offering individuals, families and businesses. Voted the UK’s micromobility Retailer of the Year for the second year in a row in 2023, Fully Charged can be summed up by four memorable mantras; thoughtfully, skilfully, playfully, and tastefully.

We’re on a mission to find a disruptive marketeer, who wakes up each morning wanting to make a difference to the planet we live on and the cities we live in. We are seeking a highly creative and analytical Marketing & Content Lead to join our team at Fully Charged. As a company that prides itself on producing industry-leading content, we are looking for a talented individual who can transcend an industry through innovative short and long-form content across our various media channels.

The successful candidate will be working closely with our Senior Leadership Team and world’s leading e-bike manufacturers, to find new ways to reach new audiences, as well as retaining existing e-bike riders. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with a passion for storytelling, hunger for effective distribution and a strong eye for analytics.

Warranty Technician – Madison

Madison is the leading distributor of branded cycle components and accessories, angling and power-sports equipment in the UK. Our business continues to grow and we pride ourselves on our reputation within the industry of providing excellent customer service. We are now recruiting for an additional Warranty Technician to join our Warranty Team based at Knowlhill, Milton Keynes to help us maintain our high standards and to be part of our continuing success story.

Reporting to the Warranty & GSR Manager, the successful candidate will have experience in managing own workload, with responsibility of warranty review and decision making. He/she will need to be an enthusiastic team player with a proven track record of achieving their goals.

Successful applicants will be confident and clear communicators with excellent written and verbal communication skills. You’ll enjoy dealing directly with customers and have proven experience of this. A working knowledge of Road and MTB bikes is important, and a good technical knowledge of Shimano products and repairs is preferred.

Sales FT & PT – The Bike Factory

We are looking to add to our existing enthusiastic and approachable team. We are seeking to fill both full and part time roles. The full time vacancy is 37.5 hours per week, the part time is 22.5 hours per week both vacancies include weekend working.

We are looking for colleagues who can provide great customer service, helping customers select the right products to get the most from their cycling, our ideal candidate will have a sales and service background with cycling experience.

The ideal candidate will excel in customer service, attention to details and have excellent communication skills. If we find the ideal team member we will bring the closing date forward. We offer a competitive salary dependant on experience, 32 days holiday and a generous staff discount. Duties to include telephone and email enquiries, merchandising along with general shop routines.