UPDATED: Orange Bikes to appoint administrators

This story has now been updated with the below statement issues by a spokesperson for Orange Bikes.

In response to current speculation regarding the position of Orange Bikes and the recently filed Notice of Intention to appoint Administrators:

Orange Bikes and its associated companies are currently working with Specialist Business Rescue Advisory firm J9 Advisory, with a view to restructuring the businesses in order to provide a viable platform to service our customers in the best way possible, safeguarding jobs and ensuring the continuation and strength of the Orange Bikes business moving forwards.

Further details will be released as soon as possible.

Orange Bikes has filed an intention to appoint administrators.

The notice was posted to Caseboard in late December and followed the brand’s announcement that it was disbanding its Factory Racing team for the 2024 Enduro season.

Closing its racing division was a strong indicator that the brand was evaluating its financial position.

In a statement released last month, a spokesperson for Orange Bikes said: “With so much uncertainty in the bike industry, challenges around the future of the Enduro World Cup Series and the sheer cost of running a competitive Factory-level team, we’re pressing pause.

“We’ll return when the time is right. But for now, we’re ending on a high and will take a break to focus on our main goal of creating world-class bikes.

“All that said, our passion for racing isn’t going anywhere and neither is Orange Bikes. We’ll continue to support a number of talented athletes around the World – look out for more news on that in the new year.”

Orange Bikes was founded in 1988 by Lester Noble and Steve Wade who were frustrated with the steep geometry of late-80s MTBs

The Halifax-based brand developed a reputation for its performance mountain bikes with the Clockwork hardtail a firm favourite in the UK MTB scene for more than 30 years.

In 2015, Noble and Wade sold the business to Ashley Ball, the owner of Bairstows Sheet Metal, Orange’s long-term frame building partner.

As the bike industry has come to know in recent times, administration may not signal the end of Orange Bikes.

When a company goes into administration, they have entered a legal process (under the Insolvency Act 1986) with the aim of achieving one of the statutory objectives of an administration.

This may be to rescue a viable business that is insolvent due to cashflow problems.

Orange Bikes has been contacted for comment.