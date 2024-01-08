Go Outdoors introduce bike mechanic apprenticeship to address national shortage

Share Facebook

Go Outdoors has launched a new work-based bike mechanic training apprenticeship programme in collaboration with Activate Cycle Academy.

The Level 2 Apprenticeship in Bicycle Mechanics is said to be designed around the needs of the cycle trade.

Those who finish the apprenticeship will be given Cytech training and a certificate as part of the programme, providing apprentices with an industry-recognised qualification.

On completion, the apprentice becomes a fully-trained professional “master technician”.

To take part in the programme, prospective and current Go Outdoors employees are either recruited or nominated by their manager, and, once onboarded, will begin a mix of online mentored, and in-person technical learning.

Go Outdoors has trained more than 200 colleagues internally and has launched this apprenticeship offering to provide a different avenue to prospective and existing colleagues.

The apprenticeship aims to enhance the in-store experience while also creating a talent pipeline of highly skilled technicians.

Commenting on the apprenticeship programme, Jonny Lodge, national sales and operations manager for cycling at Go Outdoors, said: “The decision to introduce a cycling apprenticeship into Go Outdoors has come from a place of passion and experience, with acknowledgement that this offers a chance to build on an already successful recipe for UK cycling retail.

“Importantly, it supports our aims to continuously invest in and develop our colleagues, whilst addressing the national bike mechanic shortage by bringing more skilled technicians to the industry.

“We are thrilled to be working with Activate and recognise them as a market-leading provider that is supporting the industry with a fantastic learning framework.”

Activate Cycle Academy has a track record of delivering this apprenticeship and offers the Cytech 2 and 3 qualification as part of the learning outcomes.

Speaking about the partnership, Matt Grant, cycles sales and marketing manager at Activate Cycle Academy, added: “We are delighted to partner with one of the country’s leading retail groups with this apprenticeship programme. This collaboration shows how committed Go Outdoors is with supporting their colleagues with continued learning, development, and upskilling.

By choosing our training programme, Go Outdoors are ensuring their cycle technicians receive the very best industry training and qualifications available to further enhance their career within the greater retail group.”

Go Outdoors’ first Bicycle Mechanics Apprenticeship programme commenced in October 2023, with a further rollout early this year.

Long term, Go Outdoors has ambitions to employ one master mechanic in each of its stores.