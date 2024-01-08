Restrap appoint Colin Williams as international sales manager

Share Facebook

Restrap, the Leeds-based bikepacking brand, has announced the appointment of Colin Williams as international sales manager.

Williams will be joining Restrap to help enhance the company’s global presence and provide service to customers worldwide. Restrap is currently present in 27 countries across the globe.

Over the course of 30 years in the industry, Williams’ career has advanced from positions in bike shops during the 90s, followed by a period of racing bikes and running mountain bike race teams.

In the last two decades, Williams has been employed by various international brands, where they have been responsible for managing UK sales.

Following the announcement, Williams said: “Joining the team here at Restrap as international sales manager is an amazing opportunity. I am excited to be working for such a premium manufacturer, and will be working with all the brand’s partners in the trade, to build on the successes already achieved.”

Williams and Nathan Hughes, the MD of Restrap, will be attending Velofollies 2024, taking the opportunity to meet with bicycle retailers and press from around the world.

The duo will be located on Hall 4, Stand 424, on the Bowdy and Brave stand.

Restrap specialises in making technical bikepacking gear for all kinds of riding and bikepacking.

The brand is known for manufacturing functional, sustainable bags and equipment for travelling by bike, all completely in-house in the UK.

Luggage and accessories made in a sustainable way have been at the heart of Restrap since 2010, when the brand was borne out of a need for pedal straps that would never break, made from recycled seatbelt.

Restrap still makes these in the same way, and its product range has now expanded to cover various aspects of cycling, bikepacking and outdoor equipment.

For more information about Restrap, or to open an account, email: colin@restrap.com or sales@restrap.com, or call 0113 245 1128.