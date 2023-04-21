The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 21st April

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Field Sales Representative – Hotlines Europe Ltd

WiggleCRC are looking to recruit a Field Sales Representative to join the team in our Southeast England territory for Hotlines, Europe!

Live your Passion – succeed together. We are driven by our winning teams who value the unique strengths we each bring. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, a people manager or technical specialist, we have a place for you. We are all in and we win as one – there is a place for everyone in our team.

You will develop sales strategies and deliver sales via existing and new independent bike retailers with a given geographic territory (Southeast), sourcing new sales opportunities and closing sales to achieve targets. You will play a key role in increasing income and revenue by managing and negotiating with clients, generating leads, qualifying prospects and managing sales from Hotlines products and brand portfolio. You will research new retail opportunities, competitor activity and identify in store brand and marketing opportunities.

Full Time Hero – Alpkit/Sonder

Customer experience is placed at the heart of Alpkit operations. We strive to be with our customer throughout their journey with us. Our entire operation works to continually improve the Alpkit experience for our customers, from increasing product range and performance, to addressing customer concerns such as minimising plastic use and improving our internal systems to advance our service.

We’re on the lookout for a Keyholder to join our Ambleside Alpkit Team, as a key holder for the store you will support the Store Manager in driving sales and providing world class customer service. You will love being on the shop floor with our customers, whilst sharing your knowledge of the outdoors, advising on the best kit for the adventures they are going on and sharing the best of the local area.

You will want to get involved with both Sonder and Retail and have a passion for the whole outdoors. This role will involve you being a duty manager in the absence of the Store Manager, so this is a great opportunity to develop your retail leadership skills and experience through taking on additional responsibilities and greater involvement in commercial decision making.

Cycling Workshop Technician – Handsling Bikes

Handsling is an ambitious bike brand, manufacturing unique carbon frames, that we design in-house, and building them into high end bikes, with top of the range groupsets. Being an ecommerce company, these are sold direct to consumer from our website.

Handsling frames have been raced at the highest level, being ridden by two pro teams, and ridden to many race victories around the world, most recently winning at the televised UCI Track Champions League.

Recently valued at £12.5m, Handsling is growing fast and needs the best people to help fuel this growth. We have vacancies for Workshop Technicians based at our Oakhanger workshop in East Hampshire, close to the A3. The role would suit customer focused, mechanically minded individuals looking to work within a high end bicycle brand.

Sales Advisor / Admin Support – Lovelo Cycle Works Ltd

At Lovelo, we are passionate about excellent customer service and our products. You will have a keen interest in the cycling world and will be someone that enjoys working with the public and can work as part of a team to promote the best customer experience possible.

Key objectives of the role include: ensuring that all customers receive a high level of service, including greeting all customers on entering the shop, assisting in their choice of purchases, processing sales through the till system whilst always ensuring stock accuracy, having excellent product knowledge in order to provide the level of service required, maintaining a professional, positive, and helpful attitude, and working as part of a team to achieve sales targets and margins by maximizing every sales opportunity.

You are attentive to the customer needs with good interpersonal skills to be able to recognise opportunities for link selling, are able to work as part of a team, self-motivated but willing to take instruction if given, and willing to contribute to other tasks as required such as during stock-takes, shop housekeeping and events.

Mechanic – South Downs Bikes

We are seeking a full time mechanic to join us in one of our fully equipped and professional workshops. A Cytech Level 2 qualification or similar is ideally preferred together with experience of working in a busy workshop.

Knowledge of E bikes systems within Bosch, Brose and Shimano Steps would be a distinct advantage. The South Downs Way is on the doorstep of our three workshops so your passion for cycling in whatever discipline awaits someone with a real positive attitude for the outdoors.

Most bikes that appear in our workshops are varied across all disciplines and the quality of service is key to our customer service. You will also be responsible for preparing bikes for sale from the Specialized, Trek, Whyte, Brompton and Frog portfolio and pre delivery inspections on all ordered customer bikes. This is just a snapshot of what we are looking for together with your DNA as a friendly, confident and outgoing person.