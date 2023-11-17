The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 17th November

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior Mechanic – BW Cycling

BW Cycling is one of the leading Cycle stores in the South West which has a number of services within it including, bike fitting, fitness testing, personal training, physiotherapy and massage. It sells some of the worlds best quality brands, Santa Cruz, Yeti, Scott, Whyte, Pinarello, Colnago, Enigma, BMC, Argon, Cervelo and more.

What we are looking for? An experienced mechanic, attention to detail, customer focused, good at solving problems, work well under pressure with high seasonal work loads, able to provide quality back up for the rest of the team, a team player who wants to be part of a growing business, ability to work with hydraulic brake systems, electronic gear shifting and capacity to learn fast on the job.

Workshop Technician – Wheelbase Lake District

We are currently looking for outstanding applicants for Workshop Technician role at our HQ WHEELBASE Lake District in a fully fitted Park Tools workshop, working within a team of very experienced cycle mechanics. We are looking for people who enjoy working in a busy cycle workshop and deliver outstanding service. We sell the latest products from the leading brands across all cycling disciplines – mountain, road, electric, leisure, kids and adventure.

You will be a positive team player; sales focused and offer a best-in-class customer experience through great dynamics, premium servicing, accurate service bookings and time management. You will be a member of the workshop team at our fully fitted professional Park Tools USA workshop, working on quality road, mountain, leisure and e-bikes.

We run a professional team of technicians at all our cycle stores and you will need to integrate well in to the busy yet relaxed environment of our pro-workshop. You will need to ensure all of our customers are treated professionally, politely and leave the workshop feeling that they have received great customer service.

Senior Technician – The Bike Project

Founded in 2013, our mission is simple – to match up refugees and people seeking asylum with the thousands of abandoned and unwanted bikes in the UK. Having fled persecution and war, people arriving in the UK and seeking asylum are banned from working and must live off £6.43 a day, and people who are lucky enough to receive refugee status often face unemployment. It costs us £150 to provide a refugee with a bike of their very own. A bike can be truly life-changing, more than just a free form of transport, a bike brings joy, freedom, confidence, health and community.

Are you passionate about cycles and technical repair work? Are you passionate about helping people and providing a service for people who need it? The Bike Project are looking for a Senior Bicycle Technician to service and repair cycles, ensuring the highest standards of quality are kept.

In addition to being what we believe is a great place to work, we offer the some great benefits! You can find a full job pack and person specification on our website. If you’re a skilled technician who’s passionate about cycles and dedicated to maintaining high-quality standards, we’d love to have you on our team. Join us in making a difference by getting more people on bikes.

E-cargo bike delivery rider – Nonna Tonda

Nonna Tonda are looking for experienced and enthusiastic e-bike riders to join our cargo bike delivery team. You will be delivering fresh pasta to customers within central London, making on average 70 drops per day. Our bike unit is located in Walworth.

Shifts start at 8.00am Monday to Friday with routes taking on average six hours to complete.

Customer Service Agent – YT Industries UK Ltd

YT Industries is a fast-growing mountain bike brand deeply rooted in the segments of gravity and trail riding. With our award-winning bikes (including best in class from uncountable global bike magazines). We are taking the bike market by storm since 2008. By 2015 we had already achieved market leadership in the European gravity MTB sector and today we have a global presence, distributing our bikes worldwide, with branches in North and South America, Asia, Africa and NZ/Australia. YT – Live Uncaged

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic Customer Service Agent to join our new YT UK team. You will be based in our office in Guildford (The Mill) but will also be able to work from home up to two days a week.

The mission for the Customer Service Agent is to represent the YT brand in the UK. It is important to ensure that each potential and existing customer has an exceptional experience. The Customer Service Agent will act as an extension of YT brand and show our customers our core values, accomplished by answering every question and greeting our customers in a pleasant, efficient, and professional manner.