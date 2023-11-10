The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 10th November

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Customer Service Representative – ABUS (UK) Ltd

We are the UK subsidiary of a global market leader in security and safety. We are looking for a new team member to join our Mobile Security team based in Portishead, Bristol. At ABUS, Mobile Security is a range of locks and cycling helmets.

Purposes of the role is to always provide excellent customer service and support the sales and marketing teams. Often being the first point of contact, to assist and advise with customer orders and product selection, dispatch and manage service spares and to support and assist a growing team within ABUS UK’s Mobile Security team. This is a newly created varied role that will require ownership and enthusiasm by the successful applicant.

We are looking for an individual who can work in a small team, often alone; and who has a self-driven and proactive attitude to work. We are searching for a team member who is looking for a long-term position where they can input to the successful growth of a well-established family business.

Retail Sales Assistant – ASSOS London Boutique

Owing to continued growth, we are currently recruiting for a part-time Retail Sales Assistant to join our team in the UK. The role will be based at our ASSOS flagship Store situated on Regent Street, London, and will report directly to the Store Manager.

At ASSOS we believe in cycling. Our products are ‘made in cycling’ meaning that we place cycling at the heart of everything we do. Our London Regent Street Store is an all-encompassing experience, upon which cyclists can rely on for expert advice regarding clothing, routes, training, recovery, and injury management – provided by us and our specially selected partners.

As our Retail Sales Assistant you will be expected to: Play a leading role within the team of ASSOS product experts working in our Regent Street Store, Assist the Store Manager in planning and implementation of in-store initiatives to maximise brand engagement to grow and maintain the ASSOS customer base, and ensure that the product is merchandised and presented, consistently communicating the premium nature and technical excellence of the product.

Product Quality Manager – Ribble Cycles

The Ribble brand is underpinned by our true passion for cycling, our dedication to product innovation and a progressive, digitally-focused multi-channel customer experience. Through our UK-based R&D, design and manufacturing facility, we give our customers a world-class product range specific to their cycling needs. Our custom-built bikes are all hand-assembled by specialist mechanics at our HQ in Preston and are sold all over the world.

Working alongside the NPD Manager, Head of Product and the Product Team, the Product Quality Manager will be key to quality control and assurance activity across the business. The post-holder will set product quality standards, oversee quality control and investigate product issues to enable continuous improvement.

The successful candidate will be pivotal in ensuring that all Ribble products exceed both internal and external industry standards, as well as the exceptionally high expectations of our customers. A positive person with an eye for detail, you will be capable of communicating technical information to different people within our business as well as with to our global supply chain. It is essential that you not only identify with, but demonstrate our core values in every element of your work: ‘we care, we innovate, we achieve, as one’.

Cycle Sales Consultants – Big Bear Bikes

We are looking for enthusiastic people to join our team of Cycle Sales Consultants. Working in a busy shop environment in Pickering, you will share our passion for excellent customer experience and a love of all things bike. We have full-time and part-time positions available working from Tuesday to Saturday (and occasional Sundays). We provide thorough training on our sales process, and the product training available in our business is first class.

We are looking for people who have had a long term passion for cycling, that love working with customers in a busy, multi-tasking environment and have experience working in consultative sales roles. Training will be provided.

Big Bear Bikes is independently owned and has grown to become one of the largest cycle stores in Yorkshire. This is due to the hard work and can-do attitude of our incredible team.

Workshop Manager – Fettle

Fettle is a rapidly expanding bike repair and service company that is dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation and making cycling more accessible for everyone. We are passionate about providing the highest-quality repair and maintenance services for bicycles of all types, and we believe that our success depends on working collaboratively, continuously learning, and always putting our customers first.

As a Fettler, you will play a critical role in ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service, and that our workshops are efficient, well-managed, and always up to standards. You will be responsible for diagnosing and repairing a wide range of bicycle problems, recommending and selling appropriate parts and accessories, and maintaining accurate records of all repairs and transactions.

As a Workshop Manager will be responsible for the running and maintaining of an individual Fettle workshop, and ultimately will be accountable for the success and profitability of the workshop itself. They will oversee all touchpoints throughout the customer journey, ensuring that their team is following processes effectively and efficiently. They will be accountable for all operational aspects of the site, including stock, setup, and security, as well as the performance and development of the mechanics working in this site.