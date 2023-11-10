100% extends Silverfish UK partnership with addition of eyewear range

Share Facebook

100% has extended its collaboration with distribution partner Silverfish for the UK and Ireland markets.

Having distributed 100%’s Moto and MTB ranges since 2018, Silverfish is set to enhance the partnership by taking on the sports and active performance sunglasses ranges.

100% performance sunglasses are designed to combine “exceptional clarity and unparalleled protection with timeless style”, according to the brand.

Ludo Boinnard, 100% co-founder and CEO, said: “We are pleased to be strengthening our collaboration with Silverfish. Their proven commitment to developing brands and working closely with retailers make them the ideal partner to manage our eyewear range. We have great ambitions for 100%, and our close relationship with Silverfish will help us accelerate these exciting plans.”

The range includes styles designed to deliver in demanding competition environments as well as in everyday use.

Endorsed by athletes and teams across diverse sports including road cycling, mountain biking, motocross, motorsports, triathlon, running, and baseball, 100% sunglasses provide enhanced vision and performance.

Darren Mabbott, Silverfish founder, added: “Representing 100% in the UK and Ireland for the past five years has been a privilege. Now, being entrusted to handle their outstanding eyewear range makes us one hundred percent 100%..

“We’re eager to engage with our network of cycling and moto retailers about the full breadth of the 100% product range, including sunglasses, as well as reaching out to wider sports retailers to explore further opportunities.”

Established in 1999 with a select handful of progressive Canadian bike brands, Silverfish has created a unique space in the distribution market focussing on premium MTB and crossover brands, offering a unique brand partnership experience.

Currently operating across the UK, Ireland and a number of European territories, the brand portfolio includes iconic and innovative names such as Yeti Cycles, FOX, Michelin, Race Face, SDG, Forestal, Marzocchi, CushCore, Peaty’s, Ride Concepts, 100%, Easton, Birzman and Skratch Labs.

The 100% Eyewear range is in-stock and available to order now from Silverfish-uk.com.

Retailers interested in ranging 100% Eyewear can find out more by calling 01752 843882 or by emailing sales@sliverfish-uk.com.