Registration for Sea Otter Europe’s Expo Zone to open for returning brands later this month

The registration period for the Expo Zone at Sea Otter Europe will open for the brands that attended in 2023 on Wednesday, November 29 .

Sea Otter Europe organisers expect the commercial area to be even bigger for the 2024 event.

The seventh edition saw more than 64,000 visitors from 112 nationalities attend to enjoy the more than 400 exhibiting brands and a total of 525 demo bikes, with more than 4,200 test bookings from 50 different bicycle brands.

It was held on more than 35,000 square metres of exhibition space out of a total festival area of 72,000 square metres.

The next edition will be even bigger to respond to the growing demand.

Many brands are already interested in renewing or increasing their presence and many others that were unable to attend in 2023 are looking forward to attending in 2024.

This includes the third edition of the Euro Mobility Festival that has been going from strength to strength.

Demo bike is expected to expand with new brands, more bikes and transport items to test, as well as more test tracks, all with the aim of improving the brand and user experience.

Given the high demand to reserve space, Sea Otter Europe and Euro Mobility Festival are rewarding the loyalty of the brands that attended the 2023 edition, so these brands can start booking their exhibition space from November 29.

New brands that were not present at the 2023 edition will be able to register for the Sea Otter Europe and Euro Mobility Festival Expo Zone from February until all available exhibition space is booked up.

The festival organisers are also kicking off with the different sponsorship proposals. Highly tailored and personalised proposals for each brand to ensure that the relationship between the sponsoring brand and the festival is the best fit possible.

These proposals mean any aspect of the festival can be sponsored: from the busiest areas of Sea Otter Europe and Euro Mobility Festival, to any of the sporting events and/or activities in its programme that are available.

Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental and Euro Mobility Festival will return in Girona from September 20-22, 2024.