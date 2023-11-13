Kask launches new website with revamped design and added features

Share Facebook

Italian helmet brand Kask is now embarking on a new phase by revamping its interface with the outside world – bringing sports enthusiasts even closer to the brand.

Kask has led off on this by launching a new-and-improved website dedicated to its premium cycling, snow sports and horse-riding ranges.

Beyond just a visual restyling, the latest incarnation of Kask’s site represents a major step forward in the company’s digital transformation process.

One of the many new features on the new website is the store locator function, enabling users to view major Kask retailers and find out which one is closest to them.

Those retailers provide a valued role in assisting customers throughout the product selection and purchasing processes, with in-store experts advising and directing them to ensure they select the Kask products that are best suited to their needs.

Often it can be difficult for customers to shop in person, so Kask will support its retailers and partners by creating an all-new, dedicated e-commerce area on its website

This platform allows European-based customers to browse and purchase any product from Kask’s three sports lines, including helmets and accessories, in all sizes and colours.

Detailed information on every product is also provided along with imagery to enhance the user experience. The site is available in five languages (Italian, English, French, Spanish and German).

Visitors to the site can now enjoy an exclusive window into the world of Kask with pages devoted to the experiences of its athletes and ambassadors, and how Kask supports them in achieving their goals.

Historical and behind-the-scenes features also give readers a unique insight into the brand whilst lifting the lid on processes Kask deploys to bring its high-performance products into the sporting world.

Diego Zambon, Kask general manager, said: “This new website represents a landmark moment for Kask. Our digital transformation project will allow us to meet our customers’ needs and create a space which provides a greater insight into the brand.

“This will not just be via product pages, but through in-depth articles and testimonials from our athletes and ambassadors. With Kask.com, we’ve added a new string to our bow and developed an online space where we can present our products and backstories in the best possible way.”