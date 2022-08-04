The Electric Bike Shop taking over four Pure Electric stores

Share Facebook

The Electric Bike Shop has announced that it is taking on four Pure Electric stores.

The four stores include two in England, at Southampton and Gateshead, and The Electric Bike Shop is launching its first stores in Wales and Scotland, at Cardiff and Glasgow. All colleagues at the sites will be offered an opportunity to retain their job.

With these new stores, the e-bike specialist retailer will have a total of 13 shops nationwide.

In early July, retailer Pure Electric announced it was putting all its focus into international expansion of its branded e-scooter business via pureelectric.com and 3rd party partners. As a result, it would be exiting from the e-bike market and closing the majority of its UK stores.

In a statement, The Electric Bike Shop CEO Karl Haden said: “Since this announcement, we at The Electric Bike Shop have been working towards securing a number of these established electric bicycle retail sites; with a view to bringing them into our estate.

“Today we are in a position where we can proudly announce that four of the Pure Electric stores will be brought into the ever-growing The Electric Bike Shop brand.”

Based on the demography and sales patterns, Haden said The Electric Bike Shop thinks these locations will ‘thrive’ under the TEBS brand and it hopes to be trading in them by early September.

“It‘s brilliant to be able to physically reach even more new customers and help them realise all of the benefits that riding an e-bike can provide,” added Haden.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all members of the Pure Electric team who have truly gone above and beyond to support us in this project. Without their efforts, this would not have been possible.

“Then with the addition of these four new stores, we will have 13 shops in total nationwide. We believe that we are now the fastest-growing independent bike retail chain in the country. We‘re on a thrilling and sustainable trajectory and we’re incredibly optimistic about the future.”