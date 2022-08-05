Canyon unveils refreshed Exceed CFR LTD cross-country race hardtail

Share Facebook

Canyon has unveiled the refreshed Exceed CFR LTD cross-country race hardtail.

Built from high-end Toray M40X carbon fibre, the CFR weighs just 835g (in size M) with “zero compromises in stiffness or toughness”, said Canyon.

With exclusive launch access, the Exceed CFR LTD also features DT Swiss’ new top-of-the-line XRC 1200 wheelset, with wide 30 mm carbon rims and the latest in high-performance materials and design.

The Canyon Exceed CFR LTD boasts spec meeting World Cup standards across the board, with the 100 mm RockShox SID SL Ultimate fork, SRAM XX Eagle AXS wireless shifting, with super-stiff SRAM XX DUB 1×12 carbon crank, and SRAM Level Ultimate 2-piston brakes.

The Canyon CP0008 allows ergonomic, comfortable grip near the stem area for an aerodynamic position on straight, flat sections. Plus, the Canyon SP059 VCLS 2.0 seatpost is super light, said the brand, and absorbs shocks and vibrations.

Canyon said: When cross-country speed is your goal and the podium is your target, the Canyon Exceed 29er is your weapon of choice. Just ask Canyon’s pro racers like Cross Country World Champion Andreas Seewald, who himself uses the Exceed on certain courses.

“And now, the top carbon hardtail in the field just levelled up. The Canyon Exceed CFR LTD is back, boasting the very latest in carbon wheel technology and stunning new artwork to go with it. There’s a new contender in the pack.”

Canyon recently announced a strategic equity investment led by LRMR Ventures, the office of LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and SC Holdings, a US-based private equity firm.

The new investors will join the company’s existing shareholders, including majority holder Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) and founder Roman Arnold to support Canyon’s US growth plans.

The Exceed CFR LTD is priced at £6,949 and is available now at canyon.com.